Home / Cricket / Sachin Tendulkar urges countrymen to adhere to guidelines to contain COVID-19

Sachin Tendulkar urges countrymen to adhere to guidelines to contain COVID-19

cricket Updated: Mar 26, 2020 20:39 IST
Asian News International
New Delhi
Sachin Tendulkar on the pitch before the match.
Sachin Tendulkar on the pitch before the match.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Former legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday appealed to the countrymen to adhere to the guidelines of governments and health authorities to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Twitter he shared a video post and wrote: “The government and doctors are the best judges on how to handle #COVID19. Everyone should adhere to their treatment advice. @MoHFW_INDIA.”

 

“As we go through a tough face, it is important that all of us co-operate with each other. There are reports of patients running away from hospitals after being tested positive or those who have been advised to follow the home quarantine instructions are roaming outside,” Sachin said in a video.

The batsman further said that breaking home quarantine will not help the community as these restrictions are imposed to save the lives.

“This will not help you or the community. The government is working with health experts and only they can help you recover in the best possible manner. So, it is important that we all follow their advice,” he said.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 649, including 593 active cases.

Till now, 42 have been cured or discharged and 13 deaths have taken place. The World Health Organisation (WHO) had termed coronavirus as a pandemic on March 11.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that “social distancing” is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

