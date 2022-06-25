Home / Cricket / 'English game jeetne ke liye Desi jazba chahiye': Tendulkar, Sehwag lead tributes on 1983 WC-win anniversary
'English game jeetne ke liye Desi jazba chahiye': Tendulkar, Sehwag lead tributes on 1983 WC-win anniversary

  • The former India cricketers paid their tributes to Kapil Dev and co. on the 39th anniversary of India's 1983 World Cup win.
Kapil Dev with Mohinder Amarnath(Patrick Eagar via Getty Images)
Published on Jun 25, 2022 02:07 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Today, June 25, marks the 39th year anniversary of India’s historic defeat of the West Indies at the 1983 World Cup. A day which has been etched into the history books of cricket, India’s underdog run to the final at Lord’s and the following performance to beat the champions of the first two editions of the World Cup, led by their fearsome four horsemen pace bowlers and the batting boasting of names such as Gordon Greenidge, Clive Lloyd, and Vivian Richards, will live long in the memories.

Also read: '39 years of Kapil Dev's legacy...': Twitter celebrates India's historic 1983 World Cup win against West Indies

With the image of Indian captain Kapil Dev holding the trophy now an iconic part of India’s cricketing lore, India’s sporting fraternity took to Twitter to mark the day, headlined by Sachin Tendulkar, who tweeted that watching that final is what drove him towards wanting to lift a World Cup of his own. He adds a picture of a screencap of his character, then a child watching on television, from the movie 83, released last year and starring Ranveer Singh, celebrating the occasion.

Tendulkar was joined by other Indian players such as VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, and Mohammad Kaif in celebrating the day.

The Kapil Dev-led side managed to score just 183 runs as Andy Roberts took three wickets while Malcolm Marshall, Michael Holding, and Larry Gomes picked up two wickets each.

Defending 183, India did a good job of keeping a check on the Windies run flow, reducing the side to 57/3.

Soon after, the team from the Caribbean was reduced to 76/6 and India was the favourites from there on to win the title. Mohinder Amarnath took the final wicket of Michael Holding to give India their first-ever World Cup title win.

In the finals, West Indies was bowled out for 140, and as a result, India won the match by 43 runs.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

