'Sachin was classed as lucky': Broad uses Tendulkar's 2008 example to defend 'not walking' in wake of Deepti run-out row

As the noise around Deepti Sharma's infamous run-out refuses to die down, Stuart Broad and former India quick Dodda Ganesh engaged in a 'spirit of cricket' debate on social media, where the England pacer highlighted his take by using an example related to India great Sachin Tendulkar. With the English and Indian media debating whether Deepti's decision to run Charlotte Dean out at the non-striker's end for backing up too much was legal, Broad tweeted: "A run out? Terrible way to finish the game."

In reply, Ganesh pointed out to the England pacer's decision to not walk about edging the ball during the 2013 Ashes. In the first Test of the series, Broad edged a ball from left-arm spinner Ashton Agar but decided to stay his ground. As the ball passed the bat, there was a huge deflection, clearly indicating that the nick was massive. And it was only after the umpire raised his finger that Broad left the crease. The incident copped the England pacer plenty of flak back in the day but Broad did not budge from his stance.

Ganesh was one of the many to object to Broad's tweet, digging out the incident from nine years ago. "Nicking the ball to first slip and standing your ground as if nothing happened, is actually terrible. A Run-out isn’t. I guess, Match referee Chris Broad needs to educate his son on the laws of cricket."

Broad then ruffled a few feathers, by sharing a video link of a match between India and Australia in the 2008 CB Series, where Sachin Tendulkar had pretty much done the same. Charging down the wicket to Stuart Clark, Tendulkar went for a huge heave but edged the ball to wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist, but the umpire was unmoved. The stump mic captured the nick, as did the snicko-meter; however, Rudi Koertzen was form in his decision and Tendulkar received a lifeline.

"I repeat. And have 1000 examples - but Sachin Tendulkar was classed as "Lucky" for nicking it and not walking here. Thank you," Broad tweeted.

Thank you — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) September 24, 2022

It all began during the third ODI between India women and England women at Lord's where Deepti ran out Dean at the non-striker's end. The MCC weighed in on what transpired and released a statement, which read: "MCC's message to non-strikers continues to be to remain in their ground until they have seen the ball leave the bowler's hand. Then dismissals, such as the one seen yesterday, cannot happen." Even though the change will formally come into effect from October 1, there is nothing currently written against it.

