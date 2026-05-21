Sai Sudharsan reacts after breaking Chris Gayle’s 13-year-old IPL record

For all the great batters in the history of cricket, one thing has always remained common: records and accolades are rewards for the hard work put in behind the scenes. But what truly separates them and places them in a league of their own among the all-time greats is their ability to maintain the same mindset, intent, and hunger despite their success, and to bounce back when things are not going right. Gujarat Titans’ Sai Sudharsan plays a shot (ANI Picture Service)

The 24-year-old left-handed opener from Chennai, Sai Sudharsan, seems to be heading in exactly that direction since his arrival on the biggest stage in franchise cricket in 2022 for Gujarat Titans. He has certainly repaid the faith shown by the franchise in his ability to adapt his batting to the fast-paced demands of the Indian Premier League (IPL), and his numbers speak for themselves, gradually improving with every passing season.

The young top-order batter rose to prominence in IPL 2024, where he made 12 appearances and registered his first 500-plus run campaign, highlighted by a blistering century of 103 off just 51 balls against Chennai Super Kings. Sudharsan took another major step forward by building on the momentum and confidence from the 2024 season, eventually winning the Orange Cap in 2025 after amassing 759 runs at an extraordinary average of nearly 55, while maintaining a strike rate of over 150 and ensuring his elegant style of batting kept pace with the game.

With such numbers and shattering records with every passing match, it was natural for the opener to receive his maiden call-up to the national side. Sudharsan made his Test debut on the away tour against England in 2025, and it was expected for him to face challenges in red-ball cricket, especially in the demanding conditions on English soil.

Although the young batter still needs time to fully adjust to the pace of international cricket, he has announced his arrival again in the ongoing 2026 season, proving to the doubters that what they witnessed was not just a one or two-season wonder. Instead, Sudharsan looks ready to mark an era of his own, understanding that ups and downs remain part of the journey for every great batter. Despite a slow start in GT’s first three matches of the 2026 season, Sudharsan is already on course for another outstanding individual campaign. With GT currently in a qualification spot, he also has the opportunity to lead the franchise towards a second IPL title while contending for another Orange Cap.

Sudharsan coming after Gayle Sudharsan already has a century and 6 half-centuries to his name this season, matching the levels he produced during his monstrous 2025 campaign. Along the way, he also broke a 13-year-old record held by one of the IPL’s all-time greats, Chris Gayle. Following his match-winning 57-run knock against Punjab Kings on May 3, Sudharsan surpassed Gayle’s record for the most runs scored after 50 IPL innings, amassing 2,178 runs since his debut in 2022 and going past Gayle’s previous tally of 2,061 runs.

In a recent interview with JioStar, Sudharsan reflected on surpassing someone as legendary as Gayle and responded with humility, explaining how such milestones continue to strengthen his confidence and reassure him that he is moving in the right direction.

“When a record is broken, it's obviously a great feeling and a significant milestone to achieve because it validates that we are moving in the right direction. I feel those milestones and accolades help me believe in myself more, trust my abilities further, and continue improving along the same path,” Sudharsan said while speaking on JioStar.