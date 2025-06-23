Sai Sudharsan's unusual meditation method stuns on debut, also takes page out of Rahul Dravid’s book before Leeds knock

Sai Sudharsan made his red-ball debut for India in the ongoing first Test match against England. The GT star was disappointing in the first innings as he departed for a four-ball duck. But then managed to make a contribution in the second innings, registering 30 off 48 balls. Sai Sudharsan's mental preparation ahead of the second innings was caught on camera.(Twitter)

Batting at No. 3, he was also caught on camera before coming to the crease in the second innings. The broadcasters captured his preparations, as he looked at the ball and imaged the pitch, reflecting his mental readiness. Then he also wrote something on a notebook, similar to Rahul Dravid’s preparations.

Dravid was known to have kept a notebook during matches to record a game’s progress in his own scoring system. It was a way for him to review the game later as a student of the sport, and he also focussed on scoring the game in a way that’s easy to review.

Full video of Sai Sudharsan's preparations:

Day 3 saw plenty of action as Harry Brook’s 99 and Jasprit Bumrah’s five-for entertained fans. The pair turned this match into a one-innings shootout, and by the close, the visitors converted their six-run advantage into a lead of 96 runs, and lost only two wickets. England’s Carse removed Yashasvi Jaiswal for 4 with a brilliant delivery, and then Ben Stokes dismissed Sudharsan for the second time in the match.

Rahul (47*) and Shubman Gill (6*) remained unbeaten for India, posting 90/2 at Stumps. The pair will resume batting on Day 4, with Rahul looking to get a ton.

Speaking after Day 3, Ollie Pope said, “The India team batted in the sun for a day and a bit, then the clouds came in for us, so I knew it would be tough [for my hundred]. Respect the good balls and put away the bad balls. The conditions and I know this pitch, true bounce, quick outfields, can swing a bit. Play as late as I can, play square and score with the swing. That last series [in India] I wasn't good enough in the last four games, I'll look to draw a line under the last innings and reset from there. Whether it's 0 or a hundred. KL Rahul will be an important wicket for us. Don't want to put a number on a chase, the less the better but beat the infield it's four.”