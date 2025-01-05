Menu Explore
Saim Ayub to fly to London for treatment to get fit for Champions Trophy

AP |
Jan 05, 2025 05:54 PM IST

The Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to fly injured opening batsman Saim Ayub to London in hopes of getting him fit in time for next month’s Champions Trophy.

PCB to fly injured Saim Ayub to London for treatment in attempt to get opener fit for Champions Trophy. AP/PTI(AP01_03_2025_000170B)(AP)
PCB to fly injured Saim Ayub to London for treatment in attempt to get opener fit for Champions Trophy. AP/PTI(AP01_03_2025_000170B)(AP)

Ayub fractured his right ankle during the first day of the second test against South Africa at Cape Town on Friday and has been ruled out of competitive cricket for at least six weeks.

The PCB said in a statement on Sunday that after consulting with doctors, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi decided to send Ayub to London for an appointment with an orthopedic surgeon.

“He’s (Ayub) a very good stylish batter and is an asset of Pakistan,” Naqvi said. “We are worried about his injury and he will get the best treatment.”

Saim Ayub to fly out of Cape Town

Assistant coach Azhar Mahmood will accompany Ayub, and both will fly out on the first available flight from Cape Town.

Defending champion and host Pakistan will take on New Zealand in its first group A game of the Champions Trophy at Karachi on Feb. 19.

The ICC has organized the event to be played in multiple countries after India refused to travel to Pakistan due to security concerns.

India will play all its games in Dubai, including the semifinals and final, if it qualifies for the playoffs. India is also in group A which also features Bangladesh.

Group B comprises England, Australia, South Africa and Afghanistan. Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi will host the games in Pakistan.

