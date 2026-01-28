Salman Ali Agha, visibly agitated, snaps at constant spotlight on Babar Azam: ‘There are 14 other players’

Pakistan’s T20I captain Salman Ali Agha appeared visibly irritated by the continued focus on Babar Azam, snapping back when questioned about the batter’s form during the pre-series press conference ahead of the T20I series against Australia. Babar, who missed out on Pakistan’s Asia Cup squad, has since returned to the T20I setup and has been named for both the Australia series and the upcoming T20 World Cup. However, the scrutiny around him has resurfaced following a modest outing in the Big Bash League, where he turned out for the Sydney Sixers, keeping the spotlight firmly on his form once again. Salman Ali Agha calls out constant focus on Babar Azam. (AP and AFP Images)

Pakistan captain Agha did not hold back while addressing the constant spotlight on Babar, expressing his frustration over the recurring line of questioning. Speaking to the media ahead of the T20I series, Agha urged attention to be shared across the squad rather than fixating on one player.

“I wish someday I attend a press conference and not get asked about Babar Azam,” Salman said in the press conference. There are 14 other players, batsmen in the team, so think about them as well and talk about them too. Let him be and focus on batting."