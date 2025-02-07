Sam Konstas breaks silence after getting dropped from Australia squad: ‘I understood the reasons why. For me…’

Sam Konstas made a sensational international debut at the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and many expected him to become a regular in the Australia playing XI this year. He replaced Nathan McSweeney ahead of the Boxing Day Test vs India and smacked a quick-fire 60-run knock. He got 50 in only 52 balls, the third-fastest fifty by an Aussie debutant in Tests. Australia's Sam Konstas carries his luggage in an airport.(AFP)

Impressing against India in the series, he was named in the squad for the two-match Test series vs Sri Lanka, but was then released mid tour. The 19-year-old returned home to play in the Sheffield Shield. He is set to face Queensland at the Gabba on Saturday. He was replaced by Aussie star Travis Head in the squad roster in Sri Lanka.

Sam Konstas speaks on getting dropped

Speaking ahead of the match, he told CODE Sports, “This is going to be my first time at the Gabba and obviously hopefully (NSW) we will build a bit of momentum and make the final.”

Commenting on getting released from the Aussie squad, he said, “I felt like I was very privileged to be in the squad. And obviously learning from the best players like Steve Smith, Travis Head and Usman Khawaja and how their methods are different in those conditions. I learnt quite a bit.”

“I understood the reasons why. For me, it is just a great learning curve and if I do get another opportunity with the Test team I will grab it with both hands.

“I understand why Travis Head opened the batting because he is a legend of the game and he has been dominating,” he added.

During the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Konstas also had a verbal altercation with Virat Kohli, after a controversial shoulder bump incident. Meanwhile, the young opener also had a verbal spat with pacer Jasprit Bumrah during the series. On Day 1 of the final Test, Bumrah accused Usman Khawaja of time-wasting at the striker’s end. Konstas intervened and got into a verbal altercation with Bumrah. Shortly, Bumrah dismissed Khawaja and did his celebration in front of Konstas, followed by his teammates, who did the same.