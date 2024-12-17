Sam Konstas' fastest fifty for Sydney Thunder, Daniel Sams' 31 runs in one over set the ball rolling in BBL

Sam Konstas, the right-handed batter who is looking to earn an Australia Test call-up for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, is setting the stage on fire as he made his Big Bash League (BBL) debut for Sydney Thunder on Tuesday. Konstas played a knock of 56 runs off 27 balls as he helped Sydney Thunder chase down a target of 183 against Adelaide Strikers at the Manuka Oval, Canberra. Sam Konstas and Daniel Sams help Sydney Thunder defeat Adelaide Strikers in BBL ((BBL/X) )

Sydney Thunder's captain, David Warner (7) and Cameron Bancroft (6) were dismissed cheaply, but Sam Konstas ensured Sydney got off to a flying start. He eventually brought his half-century off 20 balls -- the fewest number of balls ever taken by a Sydney Thunder batter to go past the 50-run mark.

Konstas is also the youngest player in history (19 years and 76 days) to score a fifty in the Big Bash League.

Konstas eventually managed 56 runs off 27 balls with the help of 8 fours and 2 sixes. However, his dismissal in the seventh over of the innings pegged Sydney Thunder back, and Adelaide Strikers gained the upper hand.

The equation came down to 34 off 2 overs for Sydney Thunder, and Adelaide Strikers firmly had their noses in front. However, Thunder's all-rounder Daniel Sams had other plans, and he smashed 31 runs off Lloyd Pope in the penultimate over of the match, paving the way for a Thunder win.

Sams hit sixes off the first two balls of the over. Pope, under pressure, then delivered a wide. The right-handed Sams knew he was on top, and he made the most of it as he smashed 4,6,4 and 4 off the final four deliveries off the over.

In the end, Sydney Thunder won the contest against Adelaide Strikers with two wickets in hand and two balls remaining.

Adelaide Strikers crumble under pressure

Adelaide Strikers had the match won heading into the final two overs, but Daniel Sams put severe pressure on Lloyd Pope, and in the end, Sydney Thunder gained an unlikely win.

Earlier, Adelaide Strikers posted 182/8 in the allotted twenty overs, owing to an unbeaten 45-run knock by Jamie Overton.

The Big Bash League (BBL) got underway on Sunday, 15 December. The first match of the season was played between Melbourne Stars and Perth Scorchers.

Hobart Hurricanes and Brisbane Heat are yet to play a single match in the ongoing BBL season. Perth Scorchers, Sydney Sixers, Sydney Thunder, Adelaide Strikers, Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars have all played a game each.