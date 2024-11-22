Menu Explore
Sanjana Ganesan's comment on Jasprit Bumrah's 'booty' takes the cake as India pacer knocks the stuffing out of Australia

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 22, 2024 06:46 PM IST

Sanjana Ganesan's comment is something perhaps even Jasprit Bumrah wouldn't have seen coming. 

Jasprit Bumrah's splendid bowling on Day 1 of the 1st Test between India and Australia is winning hearts all across the cricketing fraternity. But even the great Bumrah, we're certain, promises to be left stumped by a comment from his wife and sports broadcaster Sanjana Ganesan. Bumrah's terrific spell of 4/17 has put India on the box seat of the Perth Test, with Australia tottering at 67/7 in response to India's 150. It's only Day 1 of the Perth Test, and Bumrah has shown what India will miss once Rohit Sharma returns to captain the remaining Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Sanjana Ganesan and Jasprit Bumrah are couple goals(Getty)
Sanjana Ganesan and Jasprit Bumrah are couple goals(Getty)

Wasim Akram couldn't control his excitement, while the one and only Lasith Malinga referred to him as Jasprit 'Best in the World' Bumrah. However, all these reactions and praises fall short of Sanjana's cheeky remark. On her Instagram handle, she shared a story with a picture of Bumrah and wrote: 'Great, bowler, even greater booty.'

The Insta story hasn't just gone viral but spread like wildfire. Sanjana and Bumrah married in March of 2021 and have a kid named Angad. Never shy to express her opinion or show internet trolls their places, Sanjana has often praised her husband on social media platforms. Earlier this year, in April, during the IPL 2024, a segment where Sanjana interviewed Bumrah about his time with the Mumbai Indians and again after India won the T20 World Cup.

Back to the match

Bumrah, standing in for Rohit as India's captain for this Test match, couldn't have hoped for a better start. After winning the toss, Bumrah had no hesitation in batting, but his decision appeared slightly short-sighted when India were reduced to 47/4 and eventually bowled out for 150. If there was anyone who could stage a fightback for India, it was their captain. And boy, did Bumrah respond in style. He dismissed debutant Nathan McSweeney, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith and Pat Cummins to snatch the advantage away from Australia and put India, who are ahead by 83 runs, in firm control.

