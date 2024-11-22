'Best in the world. 24 carat gold': Lasith Malinga, Michael Vaughan take a bow at Jasprit Bumrah after sensational spell

Jasprit Bumrah delivered a captain’s masterclass on the opening day of the first Test against Australia, turning the game on its head with a breathtaking spell that left the hosts reeling at 67/7. His fiery opening burst compensated for India’s disappointing batting performance, as the visitors managed only 150 in their first innings at Perth's pace-friendly surface. India's captain Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Australia's captain Pat Cummins during Day 1 of the first Test match(BCCI - X)

Opting to bat first on a green wicket that offered significant seam movement and bounce, Bumrah’s decision initially seemed questionable as India's batters struggled against Australia’s pace quartet. The skipper, however, answered all critics with the ball in hand, spearheading an Indian fightback.

Bumrah’s spell of 4/17 in 10 overs dismantled Australia’s top order with precision. His ability to extract movement off the lively pitch combined with immaculate control was too much for the Australian batters. Nathan McSweeney, making his debut, fell victim to a vicious nip-backer, trapped plumb in front. Usman Khawaja froze in disbelief as Bumrah squared him up from around the wicket, and Steven Smith was undone by a searing delivery first ball, pinned leg before to leave Australia in tatters.

Supporting Bumrah’s brilliance were Mohammed Siraj (2/17) and Harshit Rana (1/33 on debut), both maintaining relentless pressure with probing lengths. The trio capitalized on the conditions, hitting the seam repeatedly and exploiting every bit of assistance the green-tinged surface provided.

Bumrah's stellar opening spell drew many admirers, with former Sri Lankan fast bowler and one of the greats of the game, Lasith Malinga, labeling the India star ‘best in the world’. Former India batter Wasim Jaffer called Bumrah ‘unplayable’, while Aakash Chopra compared the Indian stand-in captain to “24 carat gold.”

Here are some of the reactions from former cricketers:

While India’s batting left much to be desired—highlighted only by Nitish Reddy’s gutsy 41 on debut and Rishabh Pant’s audacious 37—the bowlers ensured the visitors stayed competitive. Bumrah’s inspired leadership and bowling gave India a much-needed lifeline in what could have been a disastrous start to the series.

Day two promises another thrilling chapter, with India looking to seize control of a game that has already seen 17 wickets tumble in a chaotic start.