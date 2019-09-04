Sanjay Bangar involved in heated spat with selectors over coaching snub - Report

cricket

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 11:07 IST

The Indian team will have a new batting coach when their home season commences as Vikram Rathour replaced Sanjay Bangar for the role. Bangar and the other support staff had got an extension till the West Indies tour and while the head coach, bowling and fielding coaches were retained, the axe fell on Bangar. However, this turn of events did not impress the incumbent as he barged into into the selector’s room (Devang Gandhi) while the interviews for the coaching staff were going on and warned the committee against replacing him in the team. This has been reported by Times of India.

“(When the selection committee was conducting interviews) … He went and knocked on Devang’s door late in the evening and gave him and the selection committee an earful. He warned the selectors that the team would rally around him and the decision (to replace him) would fall flat. It wasn’t required. It wasn’t the team’s job to decide on support staff. It was the selectors’ call,” a source told TOI.

The report also mentions that the BCCI is not very chuffed with the way Bangar has carried himself during the stint and that several instances of indiscipline have been reported to COA chief Vinod Rai.

“But that is not a decision for the selection committee to make. Right now, the board is clearly not happy with his behaviour. Too many instances have been brought to the notice of COA chief Vinod Rai,” said a source.

“The fact is that trust became an issue within the team when it came to dealing with Sanjay,” the sources added.

Another subject that was stressed on in the report revolved around the playing position of MS Dhoni. The report suggests that the popular opinion was to shift Dhoni higher up in the batting order but Bangar refused to give nod to the suggestions.

“There was a complete mismatch of ideas. Yet, it’s not like anyone complained against him. If answers have to be sought, it is the COA’s job. The COA will be looking into this,” the sources further added.

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 11:05 IST