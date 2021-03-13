'He is very consistent player': Bangar says 'there should not be any pressure' on Shreyas Iyer for his place in team

Former India cricketer and batting coach Sanjay Bangar believes that Shreyas Iyer should not feel any pressure on himself about keeping his place in the Playing XI. With Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, and Rishabh Pant all showcasing forms with the bat in Australia, Iyer has found himself with many players fighting for his no. 4 batting position.

Iyer had to go to bat at no. 5 in the first T20I against England with Pant getting promoted above him in the line-up. But the batsman showcased his talent, hammering 67 runs in 48 balls, even though it was not enough for India to win the game.

England chased down India's target of 125 with 8 wickets in hand to take 1-0 lead in the series.

Speaking on Star Sports, Bangar said that Shreyas is one of the most consistent batsmen in the team. "He batted in a brilliant fashion and it was under pressure. He was also sent down the order because Rishabh Pant was promoted. He is a very consistent player and there should not be any pressure on him for his place in the team because he is a player who can play responsibly and can play the big shots," he said.

"If you have seen since 2019, if a player has been given chances at No.4 or No.5, it is Shreyas Iyer. Yes, he had a slightly below-par series in Australia but if you play so many matches, two or three failures can happen. I feel this player should continue playing all the T20 matches till the World Cup because the more confidence you give him, the better he will keep getting," Bangar added.

"He made room to play the cover drive and then his favourite shot of going across and playing the flicks to the leg side, the balance was very good. He also played the cut shot for a huge six.

"So, he can play all around the wicket and he has a very good understanding. He was the player who gave himself time because of the situation and tried to play with timing and because of that was able to play a brilliant 67-run knock," Bangar signed of

