Sanjay Manjrekar sends alarm bells ringing for Virat Kohli ahead of Perth Test: 'He's fully aware of what's planned'

The India-Australia five-Test series is just days away, and the spotlight is firmly on Virat Kohli. Be it Australian media or opposition players such as Travis Head and Nathan Lyon, no one can stop talking about the 36-year-old, who is possibly playing his last Test series Down Under. Kohli enters the upcoming content, firmly being under the pump. The runs have dried up for the maverick batter, who once used to a run-machine, and eyes are set on whether the right-handed batter change his fortunes around. India players Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah watch the internal practice match in Perth. (AFP)(HT_PRINT)

Kohli has not been at his best in the recent few years, registering just two centuries in the last five years, when it comes to Test matches. In his last 10 innings, the former India captain has scored just one half-century, and the average is just a little above 24.

Former cricketer-turned-analyst Sanjay Manjrekar has now said that Kohli knows how the Australian cricket team will target him, come November 22 in Perth.

"I think Virat knows exactly what's going to be planned. They'll start with that line outside the off stump and gauge what his mindset is. These days, he often leaves balls outside off and looks to drive anything pitched up," Manjrekar said on Star Sports.

"Australia might also try to cramp him for room and attack his body since he likes to get forward," he added.

'Tactic New Zealand used effectively'

Speaking of Virat Kohli, the batter who once piled up centuries for fun, has registered just two tons and 11 half-centuries in his last 60 Test innings. In the six matches that he has played in 2024 so far, Kohli has averaged just 22.72.

Sanjay Manjrekar believes that New Zealand used the off-stump strategy successfully against Kohli, and Australia are likely to use the same course of action to get the better of the 36-year-old.

"This was a tactic New Zealand used effectively. If he's focused on balls outside off stump, bowlers like Josh Hazlewood might target that typical Vernon Philander line on middle stump. Australia will test various strategies, and Virat Kohli is fully aware of that," said Manjrekar.

Earlier, former Australia cricketer Kerry O’Keeffe said that Kohli is "slightly weaker" and it would be fascinating to see how he performs Down Under, this time around.

“And Kohli, who has worried them over the years, what a stunning player he’s been, but in sport, if you sense that the King of the jungle is slightly weaker, you poke a bit of cheek at him," Kerry O'Keeffe said.

"I’m fascinated to see what Virat Kohli ends up with at the end of the summer. It could be the decisive point in the whole summer. If he has an absolutely blazing series, India could win," he added.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting had also recently questioned Kohli's form while Sunil Gavaskar backed the Indian star to come good.