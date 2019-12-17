e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019
Home / Cricket / Sanjay Manjrekar wants players inclusion in IPL, Kevin Pietersen says ‘not good enough’

Sanjay Manjrekar wants players inclusion in IPL, Kevin Pietersen says ‘not good enough’

Kevin Pietersen disagreed with Sanjay Manjrekar’s opinion that franchises should go big for Kesrick Williams in the IPL 2020 auction

cricket Updated: Dec 17, 2019 17:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kevin Pietersen and Sanjay Manjrekar
Kevin Pietersen and Sanjay Manjrekar(HT Collage)
         

Disagreeing with Sanjay Manjrekar’s suggestion to IPL franchises about going big for West Indies medium pacer Kesrick Williams in the upcoming IPL auction, former England batsman Kevin Pietersen said, Williams is not good enough.

Kesrick Williams has been in good form with the ball in the shortest format of the game, picking up 8 wickets in his last 5 appearances. In the recently concluded series against India, he even got under the skin of India captain Virat Kohli. His ability to bowl different kinds of slower ones towards the back-end of the innings, prompted Manjrekar to advise the franchise to go for Williams in the auctions for IPL 2020, slated to take place in Kolkata in December 19 at Kolkata.

“Go for Kesrick Williams guys. Perfect bowler for IPL conditions,” tweeted Manjrekar. On that same post, a user tagged Pietersen saying that he can be a good pick for RCB.

 

Pietersen, however, did not agree with either Manjrekar or that user. “Completely disagree. He’s not good enough! He has nothing special apart from his celebration,” tweeted the former England batsman.

 

Pietersen was pointing out to the notebook celebration of Williams, which earned him quite a name and in fact was the main reason why he was in the headlines during the India series.

After dismissing Kohli earlier this year when India were in the Caribbean, Williams went about his customary notebook celebration, which did not go down well with the Indian captain.

Kohli mocked Williams’ celebration after hitting him for a six in the first T20I in Hyderabad, in which Williams gave away 60 runs in his 4 overs.

Williams, who has never played IPL, has kept his base price in the 50 lakh bracket.

tags
top news
‘Oppose as much as you want’: Amit Shah dares Oppn over citizenship law
‘Oppose as much as you want’: Amit Shah dares Oppn over citizenship law
Stones, tear gas, bottles in violent protest in Delhi over citizenship law
Stones, tear gas, bottles in violent protest in Delhi over citizenship law
Govt sets GST collection target of Rs 1.1 lakh crore every month
Govt sets GST collection target of Rs 1.1 lakh crore every month
New coach, No Maxwell, 7 changes from WC in Australia side for India ODIs
New coach, No Maxwell, 7 changes from WC in Australia side for India ODIs
5 Instagram safety features every user must know
5 Instagram safety features every user must know
Kia showcases the all-new K5 fastback sedan
Kia showcases the all-new K5 fastback sedan
Not replays but 3rd umpire: New side in Jadeja’s debatable run out - Report
Not replays but 3rd umpire: New side in Jadeja’s debatable run out - Report
Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death for high treason: All there is to know
Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death for high treason: All there is to know
trending topics
Pervez MusharrafHTLS 2019Unnao rape caseRealme Buds AirRani MukerjiOnion pricesAssam Citizenship Law ProtestPriyanka ChopraJamia violenceRealme X2

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news