Sanjiv Goenka's resigned look after Rishabh Pant's bizarre dismissal as merciless fans call for 'sacking' of LSG captain

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant's woeful run in the ongoing IPL 2025 continued on Sunday. He was dismissed for just 18 runs off 17 balls against the Punjab Kings at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. LSG lost the game by 37 runs, and their chances of making the playoffs took a huge hit. LSG captain Rishabh Pant reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal during IPL 2025 match against Punjab Kings in Dharamshala(PTI)

Contrary to the previous game, Pant batted at No. 4 for Lucknow, but his fortunes remained unchanged as he was dismissed in a rather comical fashion. Looking to take on Azmatullah Omarzai in the eighth over of the chase, the wicketkeeper-batter danced down the track to execute the lofted shot, but he lost his grip on his bat, which flew towards the square-leg region. Conversely, the ball went straight to the fielder at sweeper cover as Shashank Singh took it comfortably.

Pant walked off, looking at the heavens and mouthing a few words, expressing his disappointment at his dismissal. LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka, on the other hand, who, as usual, was present during the game in Dharamsala, had a resigned look on his face after Pant's dismissal. Earlier, he was seen dejected after Nicholas Pooran's cheap dismissal inside the powerplay.

Social media show no mercy to Pant

Pant, who was roped in for a record price of INR 27 crore at the auction last November, making him the costliest player in IPL history, has failed to live up to the expectations of the fans and the franchise. In 11 matches thus far, he scored only 128 runs at a strike rate of 99.22, with just one half-century score. This has been his worst-ever show in an IPL season since his debut in 2016.

In the wake of the poor show on Sunday, fans lashed out at the LSG captain, with few even calling for his 'sacking.'

Lucknow will play their next game at home against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 9.