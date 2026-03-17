Sanju Samson breaks silence on leaving Rajasthan Royals and joining CSK for IPL 2026: 'Don't let emotions rule me'

Sanju Samson, the T20 World Cup hero, cannot wait to don the yellow jersey for the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The right-handed batter from Kerala was traded to CSK by the Rajasthan Royals last year for INR 18 crore. At that time, the Royals' management revealed that Samson made his intentions to leave the franchise clear midway through the 2025 season of the tournament. However, the 31-year-old never said anything publicly. Sanju Samson will play for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026. (AFP)

However, on Monday, Samson finally broke his silence about leaving the franchise he had represented for several years. The batter also led the team to the finals of the 2022 edition of the tournament, only to come up short against the Gujarat Titans.

Speaking to the media, Samson said he doesn't let emotions affect him and would have no problem playing for CSK against the Royals. It is worth noting that the CSK would open their IPL 2026 campaign on Monday, March 30, against the Royals at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. Samson also said that he decided to leave the Royals because he felt his time at the franchise was over.

Also Read: ‘Pehla hi uda denge’: Sanju Samson interrupts Sooryavanshi, reveals audacious Dravid exchange night before IPL debut “This is the first time I will play against the Rajasthan Royals, but I don't let emotions rule me on the field. I left Rajasthan Royals because I felt my time in the team was over. Even if we come up against them now, I will play my best cricket,” Samson told the media in Thiruvananthapuram.

‘Spoke to Dhoni’ Samson, who was named Player of the Tournament after India's third T20 World Cup win, said he has already spoken to Dhoni and is looking forward to playing for CSK at Chepauk.

He also recalled how the Chennai crowd supported him during the World Cup match against Zimbabwe when he regained his place in the playing XI for the Super 8s tie.

"I am really excited to be part of CSK. I had spoken to Dhoni over the phone and had shared the dressing room with him when I was in the Indian team. I always had positive vibes after interaction with Dhoni bhai. This will be different as I will be spending close to two months with Dhoni in CSK, and I am eagerly looking forward to it. It will be a great opportunity for me to observe him from close quarters and learn from him,’’ he said.

"I was surprised by the support I got from the Chennai crowd during the World Cup. I think I am lucky. Maybe they see me as one of them. I don’t want to disappoint them in the IPL and will give my best for CSK’’ he said.

In the T20 World Cup, Samson smashed 321 runs, winning the Player of the Match award in the Super 8s against the West Indies and then against England in the semi-finals. In the last three matches for the Men in Blue, Samson recorded scores of 97*, 89 and 89.

Samson didn't start the World Cup for India after a horrible run against New Zealand; however, he regained his place as the management wanted to bring in a right-hander at the top to stop letting the opposition use the off-spinners against Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma.