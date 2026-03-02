Sanju Samson folds hands inside dressing room; left overwhelmed by Suryakumar Yadav’s act of generosity: ‘Rulayega kya?’

Raw and deeply emotional footage emerged in the aftermath of Sanju Samson’s unforgettable night in Kolkata. After a match-winning 97 not out that single-handedly powered India into the semifinals with a five-wicket victory over West Indies on Sunday at the Eden Gardens, a private dressing-room moment revealed just how much the innings meant to him. Sanju Samson scored 97 not out to help India beat West Indies on Sunday

The clip, shared by the BCCI on Monday, nearly 12 hours after that chase masterclass, had already been teased by broadcasters soon after the final ball was struck. But the full visuals offered something far more intimate. After shaking hands with the West Indies players and celebrating with teammates on the field, Samson quietly walked back to the dressing room. There, away from the roaring Eden Gardens crowd, he knelt down, folded his hands in prayer, mirroring the gesture he had made on the field after striking the winning boundary, and then bent to kiss the bat that had scripted one of the most significant knocks of his career.

It was a moment of gratitude, relief and vindication rolled into one. For a player who has endured relentless scrutiny and fluctuating fortunes over the past year, the gesture symbolised far more than just another innings. It was the culmination of persistence through lost form, a shift from his preferred batting position, exclusion from the XI, and a late recall after India were forced to rethink their plans during the tournament. And when the opportunity finally came, Samson responded with an unbeaten 97 that sealed India’s place in the final four.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav also featured prominently in the video. Reiterating his post-match remarks to broadcasters, he spoke candidly about the turbulent journey Samson has navigated.

"I always say good things happen to good people and at the right time. No better time, no better stage for someone like him to step up and give the team what the team required. The moment he came into the side, I think the first thing that he said amongst the group when we sat together was, let's do something which the team wants, not what you want," said Suryakumar.

"In life, we've seen so many things, so many ups and downs. I don't want to take you back to what happened in the whole year, losing his position, batting out of position, and then coming back batting at the same position."

"It's not easy to win the World Cup. The World Cups, the ICC tournaments, the games which you play in ICC tournaments are won by courageous people, and this was a courageous knock. He can already get carried away by a good start, but then the way he was batting, he held one side together, took the team through. And he deserves all the credit. I'm very happy for him, his wife, his family back home, and all the people who love him, support him. We're just one more step closer. Hopefully, this may continue. I have a lot of things to say, but then, I'm very happy. He deserves everything," added Suryakumar.

Visibly moved by the captain’s heartfelt tribute, Samson lightened the mood with a playful quip that drew laughter. "Rulayega kya pagle? (Will you make me cry?)," said Samson as he hugged Suryakumar.