Sanju Samson gets stern warning after missed Gwalior opportunity: ‘Gambhir said long back that if…’

Head coach Gautam Gambhir and team management have decided to give Sanju Samson another chance to prove himself on the international stage. When he made his international debut in 2015, Samson was touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket, but nine years later, he has yet to cement his place in the set-up. However, the retirement of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma has once again opened doors for him in the shortest format as Gambhir and new skipper Suryakumar Yadav have decided to try him as an opener in the ongoing T20I series against Bangladesh. India's Sanju Samson plays a shot during the first T20I match against Bangladesh.(BCCI- X)

The wicketkeeper batter opened the innings alongside Abhishek Sharma in the series opener at New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, Gwalior. He looked in good touch during his 19-ball stay in the middle but failed to convert a solid start into a big score and was dismissed for 29.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra was impressed with the way Samson batted in Gwalior and was focussing on timing the ball rather than hitting it hard to find boundaries.

"You need to talk about Sanju Samson. Abhishek Sharma was playing amazingly well until he was there but he got run out. But how well did Sanju play. Gautam Gambhir said long back that if Sanju Samson doesn't play for India, it's India's loss. He was made to open. The silken touch was seen. He wasn't hitting the ball hard. It seemed like he didn't want to hurt the ball, and he was hitting one four after another. When everyone was hitting, he also hit but by caressing the ball. You were getting hit, you were bleeding but you were not feeling the pain," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

‘Samson should score, otherwise…’

The window of opportunity that has opened up for Samson comes on the back of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill being rested for the T20I series. However, after failing to convert another start, he is once again under the scanners to put up a big score.

Chopra also pointed out the same and said if he fails to score big runs in the coming matches, he will be dropped once again.

"He is good. He scored 29 runs. My only thing was that since he had reached here, he should go slightly further ahead. He should score a few more runs because, otherwise, they would drop him. He keeps moving in and out (of the side), and up and down (the batting order)," he reasoned.