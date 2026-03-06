Sanju Samson isolated himself just days before T20 World Cup, switched off phone, shut all windows: ‘Very challenging’

Sanju Samson has flipped the script in remarkable fashion, rising to the occasion for India when it mattered most. The wicketkeeper-batter delivered back-to-back Player of the Match performances, first in a virtual knockout against West Indies and then in the semi-final against England. Though he narrowly missed out on centuries with scores of 97* and 89, the impact of those innings was undeniable. Both knocks came under immense pressure and played a decisive role in steering India through two crucial contests. Sanju Samson has turned up on the big stage for India in the T20 World Cup. (PTI)

Samson’s timing could not have been better, as he stepped up exactly when India needed someone to anchor the chase and finish the job. What makes his contribution even more striking is how the tournament began for him. He was not even part of India’s initial playing XI plans. Yet within a matter of games, Samson has transformed into one of India’s most reliable batting options, producing match-winning performances on the biggest stage of the competition.

The opening batter admitted the lead-up to the T20 World Cup was a tough phase, as losing his place in the XI tested him mentally. The wicketkeeper-batter said he tried too hard to make an impression during the New Zealand series while pushing for a spot in the squad. Looking back, Samson felt the experience forced him to slow down, respect the format, and return to the basics of his game.

"Yes, I think that was very challenging for me. I think I definitely wanted to come and do what I am trying to do now for the country, contribute, and win games in the World Cup. But I think I was trying a bit too much in the New Zealand series, I wanted to make an impact and get into the 11 of the World Cup here. But I think you know this format, I think this cricket can get very funny, Even the best in the world actually struggle to score runs in this format. So I think I had to respect the game. I had to come back to my basics, work a bit more from my basics. I think a lot of work did go really well," Samson said in the press conference.

“I shut down my phone” Samson also credited his inner circle for helping him navigate that difficult phase, revealing that he deliberately distanced himself from outside noise and social media to regain clarity and focus on his game.

"I think when hard times were coming, I think my close people, the people whom I love, whom I support, they were with me and I closed all my windows, I shut down my phone, I was not in social media, I am still not in social media, so less noise, less people interacting with me, so I think that really helped me to focus on the right direction and I am very happy how I am going," he added.