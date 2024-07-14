Sanju Samson lets out raw emotions of T20 WC win in interview before 5th T20I: 'Still receiving pictures on WhatsApp...'

Team India ended an 11-year wait for an ICC title last month when it won the T20 World Cup in Barbados, defeating South Africa in a dramatic final. The side made an incredible comeback while defending a 177-run target; the Proteas were nicely positioned for a cruising win by the end of the 15th over, with the side requiring only 26 runs off the final four overs to clinch a win, with six wickets in hand. However, the trio of Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Arshdeep Singh pulled off a brilliant comeback to restrict South Africa to 169/8. The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma with players Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube and others during their open bus victory parade, in Mumbai(PTI)

Naturally, the emotions ran high as India clinched the thrilling win, with players bursting into tears following the much-awaited title victory. One of the squad members, Sanju Samson, has now narrated how his emotions ran high following the win. Samson didn't play a match throughout the tournament, with Rishabh Pant being the first-choice keeper-batter, but he has remained an important part of the side throughout the build-up to the World Cup.

Talking to Sony Sports ahead of India's final T20I of the series against Zimbabwe in Harare, Samson opened up on the moment India won the tournament, revealing that he continues to receive wishes and images commemorating the title victory.

“The photos are still coming on WhatsApp, coming from friends and social media. It was an unbelievable experience right after the last ball of the 20th over when we won the final in Barbados. I couldn't stop smiling for the next 1-2 hours actually, the emotions were so high,” Samson said.

“I believe I was very fortunate to be part of such a wonderful team, all credit goes to the BCCI, the coach, and captain, and everyone who contributed. It was a team effort, all guys made crucial efforts,” he further said.

India in Zimbabwe

Samson was among the three members of the T20 World Cup squad who are currently with the Indian team in Zimbabwe for the T20I series, with the other two being Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube.

India clinched a series win on Saturday with a 10-wicket win against the hosts; the side had faced a shock defeat in the first T20I before forging a brilliant comeback, securing comprehensive wins in the next three matches to clinch the series.

In the fifth T20I, Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza opted to bowl.