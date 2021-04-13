'Couldn't have done anything more': Sanju Samson after narrow loss to Punjab Kings despite his 119 in IPL 2021

After scoring a record 119 on his IPL captaincy debut, Rajasthan Royals’ Sanju Samson said he couldn’t have done anything more to win it for his side in their IPL 2021 opener against Punjab Kings in Mumbai on Monday. When RR needed 5 off the last ball, Samson hit a wide one off Arshdeep Singh to the deep extra cover fielder as PBKS won the nail-biting contest by 4 runs.

"I don't have words to tell, very close game, came close but unfortunately… I don't think I could have done anything more. I timed it well, but unfortunately couldn't clear the man in the deep. It's all part of the game,” said Samson in post-match presentation ceremony.

RR needed 13 runs in the last over, Samson hit a six in the fourth ball but failed to cross the ropes in the final ball.

That, however, takes nothing away from what is being described as one of the best IPL innings. Coming in to bat No.3, the RR captain slammed 119 off 63 balls with 7 sixes and 12 fours, at a strike rate of 188.88.

"The second part of the innings was the best I ever played. In the first part, I was not timing it very well. I took my time, respected the bowlers, took singles and got into a rhythm and then I started to play my shots in the second half," he said.

"I enjoy my shots but I come back to the present after I play those shots. It automatically happens, when I focus on my skills and watch the ball and react. Sometimes I lose my wicket also, so I just play the same way."

Samson said it was about trusting his processes and being honest to his abilities. “We thought the wicket was getting better and we could chase the target down. Despite the loss, I think the team played really well."

The right hander who was on his IPL debut as a captain, said he wanted to keep the coin but the match referee said ‘no’.

"I did that, and it came off tonight. The coin (at the toss) looked really nice so I pocketed it, asked the referee if I can have it, but he said no."

Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul said he didn't stop believing in the team and knew that a couple of wickets will give his side the win.

"The game went deep only because me included, we dropped some sitters. We bowled well until about 11-12 overs. We're used to this, and it's not something new for us, but a win like this brings the team together. "We batted really well and bowled well in patches. We weren't consistent with the lengths but the bowlers will learn. A lot of talented, skilful players, and it's important that we back them," said Rahul who scored 91 in his team's 221 for 6 after being asked to bat.

