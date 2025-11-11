Sanju Samson trade all but confirmed by CSK's ‘Super Birthday’ post for keeper-batter

Chennai Super Kings may not have made an official trade announcement yet, but their social media has said plenty. Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad.(IPL)

On Tuesday, November 11, CSK’s official X handle posted a birthday wish for the current RR captain, Sanju Samson, with the caption: “More power to you, Sanju! Wishing you a super birthday!” along with a celebratory graphic. In the middle of the intense trade chatter, that read less like a neutral greeting and more like a soft launch of their next marquee signing.

A birthday wish that sounds like a welcome message

The post dropped barely hours after multiple reports reiterated that the Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran - Sanju Samson trade is on track, with all three players having given their consent and the paperwork expected to be completed within a 48-hour window. Under IPL regulations, once franchises initiate a trade, the league and, in Curran’s case, ECB must clear the move before it becomes official, which explains the silence from CSK and Rajasthan Royals so far.

Chennai Super King's post for Sanju Samson.(@ChennaiIPL/x.com)

But franchises rarely spotlight opposition captains with such glowing messaging when there is no connection. Coming back to the repeated reports that Sanju Samson will head to Chennai with Jadeja and Curran moving to the Royals, CSK’s more power to you feels like a not-so-subtle nod to their future wicketkeeper-batter and potential long-term leader.

From a cricketing perspective, the move is easy to understand. Samson has been one of the best top-order batters in IPL in the last few seasons. Over, he has over 4,300 IPL runs at a strike rate close to 140 and has captained RR to the IPL 2022 finals, along with a win percentage above 51. For a CSK side plotting life after MS Dhoni, a 31-year-old Indian keeper-batter with proven leadership credentials is almost the perfect succession plan.

There is, however, a fascinating sub-plot: Samson’s record at Chepauk is modest - just 59 runs in five UOL innings at an average of 11.80 at a strike rate of 100. If the trade goes through, one of his first tasks will be to turn his toughest venue into his new fortress.

For now, the birthday post has only added fuel to an already raging fire. Until the BCCI rubber-stamp arrives, Samson remains a Royals player on paper. But on Social Media - and in the minds of many Chennai fans - he already looks like the next Super King being welcomed with a whistle.