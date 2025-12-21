Sanju Samson's Ahmedabad knock was ‘irrelevant’ in T20 World Cup selection, Gill was on his way out: ‘It was formality’

Not too many shocking revelations or decisions were expected from BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar and Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav’s T20 World Cup squad announcement on Saturday afternoon. As a result, when it was revealed that the erstwhile opener and vice-captain Shubman Gill was not included in the squad, it felt like a real bombshell with regards to India's planning for their title defence in next year's tournament co-hosted with Sri Lanka. Sanju Samson and Shubman Gill have had a long debate rage on regarding who should be India's starting opener alongside Abhishek Sharma.(AFP Images)

Gill's exclusion headlined the squad announcement, but also caused a series of repercussions right through the lineup which indicates India's approach to the gameplan for the World Cup. Primarily, it all but certified that Sanju Samson would return to the opening batting role like many in Indian cricket had been demanding.

The wicketkeeper-batter’s ability to explode at the top of the order was cited as the reason for this preference, as he reminded fans with a quickfire 37(22) in the fifth and final T20I against South Africa in Ahmedabad.

However, as per former Indian spinners Ravichandran Ashwin, Samson's performance in that innings would have had very little bearing on the selection decision. Ashwin claimed that Samson being chosen over Gill was an inevitability by that point, and that this particular innings didn't sway the needle one way or the other.

“I thought it [Samson's Ahmedabad innings] was irrelevant. I told you earlier that the formula will change, I predicted the combination will change. I'm not surprised at all because I think the way it was going, it was only a formality that this was going to happen,” explained Ashwin on his YouTube channel, Ash ki Baat.

‘There’s no rocket science…'

“When it was revealed Shubman was injured [for the last two T20Is] it became clear right then that Sanju was going to be at the World Cup,” Ashwin added later. “There's no rocket science to it. I have been playing for 15 years for Indian cricket and have seen a lot of this.”

Samson's inclusion also prompted the Indian selectors to add a like-for-like second wicketkeeping option, rewarding Ishan Kishan after he led Jharkhand to a maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title while batting from the front throughout the tournament. Having two similar wicketkeeping options for the top order also allowed Rinku Singh to come in as a finisher for Jitesh Sharma, while Axar Patel was re-appointed as vice-captain to act as deputy for Suryakumar Yadav in this format.