'Sanju was the only guy who made me positive': India pacer reveals Samson's stellar act after 'unsold' setback in IPL

Pace bowler Sandeep Sharma was trapped in the wilderness for a period in terms of the IPL, but has marked a strong comeback to the franchise tournament in the last two years for the Rajasthan Royals.

The pacer from Chandigarh expressed the importance of the journey over the last few years, in particular crediting Sanju Samson for giving him another shot in the IPL after going unsold in the 2023 auction.

Speaking to former India U-19 World Cup and 2008 IPL champion Taruwar Kohli on his podcast, Sharma opened up about the role that the Rajasthan Royals skipper played in his resurgence as a solid IPL bowler in recent years.

“I got a call from Sanju, he talked to me,” said Sandeep on the podcast. “He told me a lot of positive things. He explained how me going unsold also made him feel bad personally. He believed in me and told me that I would get a chance that season.”

Sandeep was brought in as an injury replacement for Prasidh Krishna ahead of the 2023 tournament, stepping in for the younger player. Having only played 12 matches in the previous two seasons combined, he matched that number with 12 matches in 2023 alone, taking 10 wickets.

His strong form would continue the following season as he took 13 wickets in the tournament in 11 matches, becoming a regular performer for a strong Royals team.

‘He was the only guy who made me feel positive…’

“He told me how there were injury problems in every team and even in RR. He told me that in that season I would play IPL and will do well,” continued Sandeep, speaking about the faith Samson had showed in him as captain of RR in that period.

“He was the only guy who made me feel positive during that time, which actually helped me a lot,” continued Sandeep. “He was the only one who talked in the present. He then called me to the RR camp, and then I got in because Prasidh, unfortunately, got injured. Since then, I have been playing every game as my last and enjoy it all.”

RR and Sandeep Sharma could be one of the beneficiaries of the new uncapped player rule, which allows capped players who haven’t represented India in the last 5 years to be retained for 4cr in the auction. He had two appearances for the national team all the way back in 2015, but his strengths in all phases of the innings makes him a viable option at a cut price if the Royals look to retain his services in the IPL 2025 auction.