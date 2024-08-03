Saqlain Mushtaq's no-nonsense take on India's reluctance to travel to Pakistan for CT: 'If they don't want to come...'

Former Pakistan cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq shared his no-nonsense take on the reports of India not travelling to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025. Speculations are rife that the BCCI won't send the Indian team to the neighbouring country for next year's ICC event. India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series for over a decade now. They last played a bilateral series in December 2012 and January 2013 when Pakistan toured India for a white ball series. However, the Indian team has not travelled to India since 2006 due to the political tensions between the two countries. Meanwhile, Pakistan did come to India last year to take part in the ODI World Cup. Pakistan's captain Babar Azam, right, and India's captain Rohit Sharma during 2024 T20 World Cup.(PTI)

However, the BCCI has shown a firm stand that the reason behind travelling to Pakistan to play cricket is completely a government call. The Indian team also didn't travel there last year for the Asia Cup, and the ACC had to switch the tournament to a hybrid model. The Men in Blue played all their matches in Sri Lanka, including the final.

Former Pakistan spinner Mushtaq feels nobody should make a fuss about reports of India not travelling to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy.

"It's simple. If India wants to come, they can. If they don't want to come, it doesn't matter. There's no point in making a fuss about it. This won't make either party good or bad. This is ICC's event, and they will look into this matter, as they should," Mushtaq said on Cricket Pakistan.

The legendary spinner further gave his take on the criticism Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has faced since the T20 World Cup, where his team failed to qualify for the Super 9 stage.

"Many people are saying that he [Babar Azam] should quit captaincy and play as a regular player. But all these voices are coming from outside, from people who are watching and listening to things from the outside. These are comments from outsiders," he added.

Mushtaq suggested that the people inside the PCB should take the call on who is the right fit to lead the Pakistan team at the moment.

We shouldn't listen to the voices of those outside. The people inside, who are observing the situation from within, should see what’s really going on and decide who is capable of leading the team effectively," he said.