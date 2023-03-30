Sarfaraz Ahmed explains his viral reaction to Virat Kohli's long reply at World Cup: 'Bhai kab rukega?'

Sarfaraz Ahmed may not be the captain of the Pakistan team anymore but there is no denying the fact that till the time he was in charge, there was entertainment guaranteed. In fact, Sarfaraz also became the fodder for a lot of memes, be it for the infamous yawn during the India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match or for carrying drinks on to the field. This however takes nothing from his captaincy acumen that saw him win the Champions Trophy for Pakistan in 2017, but the truth is, people remember Sarfaraz for his misses more than hits. Remember that moment between Sarfaraz Ahmed and Virat Kohli during the 2019 World Cup? (ICC/Screengrab)

At the 2019 World Cup, Sarfaraz gave the internet another moment to cash in on for the next several years. During the all captains press conference on the eve of the first match, Sarfaraz was seated next to Virat Kohli when an epic moment unfolded. Both Sarfaraz and Kohli, the then captains of the respective sides were asked the intensity of an India vs Pakistan contest and whether the pressure gets to them. Kohli, living up to his eloquent self, gave a detailed answer, but it was Sarfaraz's reply that stole the show.

"Look India vs Pakistan is always a very anticipated match but we keep saying this again and again that if you ask the players, it's very different to how the fans look at the game. Yes, you feel the anticipation and excitement of the players as soon as you enter the stadium but the moment you step on to the field, it's professional. A bowler trying to execute his skills, the batsman trying to execute his to the best of his potential. For us it's just another game that you need to win as a team. Yes it brings pressure because the atmosphere in the stadium is very different. And as I said, you only experience that till the time you start competing in the game. But as soon as you get in there, at the end of the day, it's a game of cricket for all of us. That's the truth, that's what the cricketers from both sides feel," Kohli said.

In reply, Sarfaraz dished out a golden six-word reply, "My answer is also the same," making the onlookers burst out in laughter. Almost four years later, Sarfaraz recalled the press conference and revealed how he was overwhelmed by Kohli's English speaking skills that he had no option but to simply agree with his Indian counterpart.

"When we asked about the hype surrounding an India vs Pakistan match and how we react when people ask us for tickets, I said you can ask Virat first. I told him brother, why don't you answer first? And Virat just started and went on. The PC was in England. I looked at him and was like 'Bhai kab rukega? (When will he stop?'). He kept using long words in English and all I could think of at that moment was 'Who is going to translate all of this?'. I kept listening and said 'Same answer'. I thought this is a simple question but Virat gave such a long answer" Sarfaraz added.

