Sarfaraz Khan absent from India's practice; KL Rahul asks Morne Morkel to bowl in bid to keep axe away for 2nd Test

Amid intense debate over who should make way for a fit-again Shubman Gill, who missed the series opener due to neck stiffness, in India's XI for the second Test against New Zealand in Pune, Sarfaraz Khan, the batter who replaced Gill in the first Test in Bengaluru, skipped Tuesday’s practice session at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Sarfaraz is still in Mumbai to spend time with his newborn. He will join the team for Wednesday morning’s practice. KL Rahul might have to make way for Shubman Gill(AFP)

Sarfaraz grabbed the opportunity with both hands by converting his maiden Test century into 150 in the second innings in the first Test to lead India's comeback. He is likely to keep his spot in the XI even after Gill returns. That means the axe may fall on KL Rahul without much fault. He was the only Indian batter who did not get runs in both innings but has made useful contributions in Test matches this year.

With all eyes on Rahul, he had a long batting session on Tuesday. In preparation for the tall New Zealand pacers, he even asked India bowling coach Morne Morkel, who is 6 foot 4-inch plus, to bowl at him.

“Yeah, there’s no point in sugarcoating it. There’s a fight for a spot (between KL and Sarfaraz),” said ten Doeschate, while allaying concerns over Rahul’s form.

“Sarfaraz was obviously brilliant in the last Test. I went to KL after the last Test and said: ‘how many balls did you play and miss at?’ He didn’t play and miss at one ball and that’s what tends to happen when you’re not getting runs. He got the two balls in the game; one caught down the leg side and one that he managed to nick. So, there’s certainly no concerns about KL. He’s batting nicely, he’s in a good mental space, but yeah, we’re certainly going to have to fit seven pieces into six spots for this Test and look at the pitch now and decide what’s going to be best for the team.”

Gill and Pant fit to play

Ten Doeschate said both Gill and Pant are likely to feature in India's XI for the second Test.

“He’s (Gill) batted last week in Bangalore, he had a few nets,” said ten Doeschate. “He’s got a little bit of discomfort, but I’ll think he will be good to go for the Test,” he added.

Both Gill and Pant had a long net session with Pant playing in his usual belligerent fashion. “Rishabh’s pretty good. I think Rohit (Sharma) touched on it the other day. He was having a little bit of discomfort at the end range of his movement with the knee. But fingers crossed he’ll be good to keep in this Test as well,” said ten Doeschate.

Pant had hurt his knee on the second day of the first Test when he was attempting to stump Devon Conway in the 37th over of NZ’s innings. He took a blow and went off the field straightaway. Dhruv Jurel kept for the rest of the first innings and the 27.4 overs of NZ’s second innings.