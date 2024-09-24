Sarfaraz Khan's hopes of India comeback go up in flames as youngster set to be released from Test squad: Report

Sarfaraz Khan did little wrong to not make India's playing XI for the opening Test match against Bangladesh last week in Chennai. In his first five innings for India, he scored three fifties, including back-to-back such knocks in his debut in Rajkot against England earlier this year. However, the management entrusted the experienced KL Rahul, who was returning to the format having earlier missed a few matches against England owing to an injury, with the middle-order role for the Chepauk game. India's Sarfaraz Khan participates in a training session ahead of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai, India, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024(AP)

Rahul did not make the most of the opportunity, scoring just 38 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium against Bangladesh amid a few criticisms for giving away his wicket after scoring 16 runs from 52 balls in the first innings. However, head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Rohit Sharma are set to give him another chance to prove his worth, as he is likely to be picked in the playing XI for the second Test against Bangladesh, which begins on Thursday in Kanpur's Green Park stadium.

Amid India backing Rahul for the second Test, they are likely to release Sarfaraz for the Irani Cup, according to a report in the PTI, where he will join the Mumbai squad for the red-ball contest against the Rest of India in Lucknow. The Irani Cup will begin on October 1.

"Look, Sarfaraz is the only specialist middle-order batter in the squad. Dhruv Jurel is a keeper-batsman and Axar Patel is an all-rounder. What if there is a need for a concussion substitute? But yes, the Irani Cup starts on October 1 and travelling from Kanpur to Lucknow even on September 30 won't be a big deal if the Test match ends early," a BCCI source told PTI.

Mumbai Cricket Association, who are yet to put in a formal request for the release of Sarfaraz, will likely announce the squad for the Irani Cup on Wednesday.

Suryakumar Yadav to miss Irani Cup; another opportunity awaits Shreyas Iyer

India T20I captain Suryakumar, who has had a torrid run in the red-ball format, which includes his one appearance in the Buchi Babu tournament last month and a solitary game in Duleep Trophy last week, will miss the Irani Cup, along with all-rounder Shivam Dube as both are automatic picks for the Indian T20I squad, who will be up against Bangladesh for a three-match series between October 3 and 6.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer, who has had a forgettable Duleep Trophy campaign, which diminished his chances of making return to the Indian Test squad, will be given another shot at impressing the BCCI selectors when he makes an appearance in the Irani Cup. All-rounder Shardul Thakur is also slated to make a red-ball return with an eye on making the India squad for the upcoming home series against New Zealand.