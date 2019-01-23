Sarfraz Ahmed faces backlash after alleged racist comment on Andile Phehlukwayo

Pakistan cricket team skipper Sarfraz Ahmed has found himself in the centre of a major controversy after he caught sledging on the stump mic during the ODI match against South Africa in Durban on Tuesday.

According to the clip posted on social media, Sarfraz called South Africa cricketer Andile Phehlukwayo ‘kaala’ and asked ‘where was his mother’. Sarfraz can be heard saying, “Abey Kaaley, Teri Ammi aaj kaha baithi huyeen hain, Hain??? Kya parhwa ke aya hai aaj tu?”

The sledge translates roughly to: “Hey black guy, where’s your mother sitting today? What [prayer] have you got her to say for you today?”

Sarfaraz Ahmed to Andile Phehlukwayo:



"abbay kaale teri Ami kahan bethi hoyi hain aaj, kya parhwa kay aya hai aaj"



"black man wheres your mother sat? What have you asked your mother to pray for you today?"#SAvPAK pic.twitter.com/vw6yuE73OE — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) January 22, 2019

The on-air commentators Mike Haysman and Ramiz Raja also noticed the comment and when Haysman asked for the translation, Raja was heard saying: “Difficult really to translate that. It’s a big long sentence”.

Sarfraz is in danger of facing sanctions from the International Cricket Council (ICC) as the match officials can initiate disciplinary action, which may fall under the ambit of the their anti-racism code.

According to the “ICC Anti-Racism Policy for International Cricket- 1 October 2012”, The ICC and all of its Members should “not at any time offend, insult, humiliate, intimidate, threaten, disparage, vilify or unlawfully discriminate between persons based on their race, religion, culture, colour, descent, and/or national or ethnic origin (inappropriate racist conduct).”

South Africa beat Pakistan in the second one-day international on Tuesday in Durban to level their five-match series as unbeaten half-centuries from Rassie van der Dussen and Andile Phehlukwayo guided the hosts to a five-wicket victory.

Tailender Hasan Ali’s quickfire 59 dragged Pakistan to a total of 203 all out batting first, but despite a top-order collapse, the Proteas made the series 1-1.

