India vs New Zealand: Shikhar Dhawan overtakes Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni in elite list

Shikhar Dhawan may have been struggling with his form in the last couple of ODI series but the Indian cricket team opener was able to beat Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni to add a major milestone to his name.

While batting on 10 during the first ODI encounter between India and New Zealand in Napier, Dhawan became the second fastest India batsman to score 5000 ODI runs. He also became the joint fourth fastest batsman to reach this landmark with Hashim Amla (101) leading the pack and Virat Kohli (114) in the second spot with Viv Richards.

Fewest innings to 5000 ODI runs:

101 H Amla

114 V Richards/ V Kohli

118 B Lara/ S Dhawan

119 K Williamson

121 G Greenidge

124 AB de Villiers

India made a mockery of McLean Park’s billing as a batting paradise as they rolled New Zealand for 157 in Napier on Wednesday, with only captain Kane Williamson showing any resistance.

New Zealand were all out with 12 overs remaining, having opted to bat first, as Williamson struck a hard-fought 64.

But the remainder of the New Zealand batting line-up failed to cope with the initial swing of Mohammed Shami and were then tied up in knots by the spin of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Yadav finished with four for 39 and Chahal took two for 43, while Shami had three for 19 off six overs.

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 11:34 IST