Updated: Apr 01, 2020 16:13 IST

Australia head coach Justin Langer and Test captain Tim Paine hilariously trolled young batsman Marnus Labuschagne over a remark the latter made during a Q&A session. The video of the same was shared by cricket.com.au on April Fool’s Day i.e April 1 but the original video was uploaded by Test Special, who have the exclusive rights to shoot behind the scenes documentary with the Australian cricket team.

In the video, Labuschagne and Paine are sitting on a couch, taking part in a question and answer session. One player is asked a question and he has to write it on a small white board. The other player has to guess the same. The idea of the game seemingly is to know your teammate better.

After Labuschagne is asked about his cricketing idol, he writes down the name of legendary South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis. Paine had guessed the answer correctly but later, he decided to take the mickey out of Labuschagne.

He can be heard saying in the video: “Yeah we will get JL to do it. Yeah, just say, ‘mate you cannot keep going back to your South African heritage. You play Test cricket for Australia. Talking about Jacques Kallis as your mentor and what you did growing up...’.”

With a hilarious plan in place, Langer is seen approaching Labuschagne and the two set-off for a ‘serious’ talk.

“You have to be very careful,” Langer tries to reason with Labuschagne. “When you have got your Australian stuff on and you talk about Jacques Kallis and AB de Villiers and all that stuff... you have got to be careful. Otherwise boys aren’t going to be took pumped about it.”

“All right, that wasn’t my intention,” says Labuschagne as Langer puts his hand around the younger, trying to show him some fake sympathy. “So, what should I do the next time I am asked such questions,” Labuschagne enquires.

To this, Langer says with a straight face: “Just tell them Steve Smith was your idol growing up. Because it (his answer) is going global so you got to be careful.” The two then move back towards rest of the players and Paine chirps to Labuschagne: “You keep talking about ‘I am South African’, but no one cares mate.”

Langer couldn’t control his laughter anymore and blurts: “Hey Marn, happy April Fool’s day son.”