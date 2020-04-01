‘He was the real God of cricket’: S Sreesanth on legendary cricketer

cricket

India fast bowler S Sreesanth revealed that the biggest gift while playing cricket was to be born in the Sachin Tendulkar and play alongside the little master for some years at the international level.

Sreesanth, who last played for India in a Test match against England at the Oval back in 2011, said Sachin Tendulkar was the real God of cricket and it was a dream to play the World Cup with the legendary cricketer.

“The best gift ever while playing cricket was surely to be born during the Sachin era and getting a chance to play alongside him was unbelievable. He was the real god of cricket who took India to greater heights, millions started to play cricket because of him and I was no different. I only wanted to meet him and ended up playing the finals standing next to him winning the World Cup,” Sreesanth told Cricket World.

Sreesanth’s life ban on cricket was reduced to 7 years by BCCI ombudsmen Justice (retired) D.K. Jain after he observed that cricketer is already past his prime.

Jain had said “ends of justice” would be met by making it a seven-year suspension and letting him play next year. ”...for Mr Sreesanth, who is now in his late thirties, his prime years as a Cricketer, particularly as a fast bowler may already be over,” Jain had reasoned in his order in August last year.

Sreesanth’s ban is supposed to end on August this year and he will eligible to play cricket for his state side Kerala as well as for India.

The BCCI banned Sreesanth, who is now 37, for life in August 2013 along with his Rajasthan Royals teammates Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan for indulging in alleged spot-fixing in the IPL that year. But on March 15 last year, the Supreme Court set aside the BCCI disciplinary committee’s order.

The talented fast bowler, who was known for his upright seam position, said England was one of the best sides he played against. “England is surely one of the very best sides I’ve ever played against, the best being the 2005 ashes side. I’ve been fortunate to play alongside some legends and learned from them. I’ve always enjoyed my matches against England. 6/55 is still the best bowling figures by an Indian fast bowler in ODI on Indian soil,”

A member of India’s last two World Cup triumphs – 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup – Sreesanth turned up in 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 10 T20 Internationals for India, claiming 169 wickets in all.