Scheffler era seems upon us, with Woods talk at the centre

Portrush: Scottie Scheffler started the 153rd Open Championship with a question that became the talk of the golf world: “What’s the point?” Scottie Scheffler romped to a magnificent four-shot victory to seal his first British Open title at Royal Portrush on Sunday. (AFP)

On Sunday evening, his ruthless romp to a four-shot victory for his fourth major title was so utterly dominating, the rest of the elite field at Royal Portrush was left asking the same question.

When the new world ranking came out on Monday morning, he was still the No.1, but that’s because he has nowhere else to climb. Of course, there is a danger of slipping down, which is statistically improbable at least until the 2026 Masters. With 20.252 average points, he has opened a nine-point gap over the second-placed Rory McIlroy (11.556). Xander Schauffele is a distant third at 7.288.

This is how the Official World Golf Rankings looked in peak Tiger Woods era. The gap between him and the others – in terms of technical skills, consistency and mental strength – was ridiculously large.

A unique statistical coincidence between the two is that both have taken 1,197 days between their first and fourth major wins.

In a sport where razor-thin margins separate the champion from his pursuers, Scheffler has won the 2022 Masters by three strokes, the 2024 Masters by four, the 2025 PGA Championship by five and his latest triumph is by four shots. Woods won his first major (1997 Masters) by 12, the 1999 PGA Championship in a playoff, the 2000 US Open by 15 and the 2000 Open Championship by eight.

So, have we finally found out the answer to the one question that has been asked a million times – will there be another Tiger?

Scheffler pooh-poohed the idea and added that Woods’ achievement of winning 15 majors is not even in his mind.

“I still think the comparisons are a bit silly. Tiger won 15 majors. This is my fourth. I just got one-fourth of the way there. I think Tiger stands alone in the game of golf. He was inspirational for me growing up. He was a very, very talented guy, and he was a special person to be able to be as good as he was at the game of golf,” said the unassuming 29-year-old Texan.

“I don’t focus on that kind of stuff. That’s not what motivates me. I’m not motivated by winning championships. I don’t look at the beginning of the year and say, ‘hey, I want to win X number of tournaments. I have dreams and aspirations that I think about, but at the end of the day, when I wake up to practice, I feel like what motivates me is just getting out and getting to live out my dream.”

Will Scheffler have Woods-like numbers when he retires?

A better judgement would be at the end of his career, but to overtake Woods, he would need to switch on his DRS for several laps.

The big issue is age. He is already 29. If he has won four majors in six years of playing on the PGA Tour, he would need approximately another 18 years or so to win his next 12. He would have to avoid all the injuries that come along with the explosive speed that is associated with a golf swing. He would have to consistently beat fields that have much greater depth these days. And he will have to keep his motivation at the highest level.

But we do know three things for certain now.

Scheffler’s game is so all-round solid that he can win on any kind of golf course. The links courses of the UK was the missing link in the CV, and that has been suitably addressed. The weather in Portrush over the last two rounds was the mildest one could expect in an Open Championship, but his 64 on Friday was compiled in driving rain and wind.

Secondly, he will probably not get asked about his putting prowess, or the lack of. What was his only weakness even until a year ago has been transformed into a strength.

Scheffler, who usually hits the ball closer than most players in the field, holed 391.3 feet of putts during the four rounds and was sixth overall. He gained +8.522 shots over the field in putting and was second only to runner-up Harris English (+8.844).

And third, we are definitely stepping into a new era of golf – the Scottie Scheffler era.