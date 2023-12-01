SCOREBOARD: India vs Australia, 4th T20I
PTI |
Dec 01, 2023 08:51 PM IST
SCOREBOARD: India vs Australia, 4th T20I
India
Yashasvi Jaiswal c McDermott b Hardie 37
We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.
Ruturaj Gaikwad c Green b Sangha 32
Shreyas Iyer c Green b Sangha 8
Suryakumar Yadav c Wade b Dwarshuis 1
Rinku Singh lbw Behrendorff 46
Jitesh Sharma c Head b Dwarshuis 35
Axar Patel c Sangha b Dwarshuis 0
Deepak Chahar c Green b Behrendorff 0
Ravi Bishnoi run out (Philippe/Head) 4
Avesh Khan not out 1
Extras: 10 (b-4, lb-2, w-4)
Total: 174/9 in 20 overs
Fall of wickets: 1-50, 2-62, 3-63, 4-111, 5-167, 6-168, 7-168, 8-169, 9-174
Bowling: Aaron Hardie 3-1-20-1, Jason Behrendorff 4-0-32-2, Ben Dwarshuis 4-0-40-3, Chris Green 4-0-36-0, Tanveer Sangha 4-0-30-2, Matthew Short 1-0-10-0. MORE
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and India vs Australia match updates along with Cricket Schedule and India vs Australia Live Score other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs