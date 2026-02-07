SCO vs WI T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Scotland aim to make most of Bangladesh absence, open campaign vs West Indies

Live

Written by

SCO vs WI T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Scotland take on West Indies, on Saturday.

SCO vs WI T20 World Cup LIVE Score: West Indies open their 2026 T20 World Cup campaign against Scotland on Saturday. Scotland was formally invited to the tournament only two weeks ago and had a very short time to prepare. Scotland was added to the tournament after Bangladesh's refusal to participate. Scotland lost both their warm-up games against Afghanistan and Namibia in Bengaluru. But they are known to be a good team on their day. In 2021, they reached the Super 12s with a 100 per cent record, and in 2024 they were eliminated at the group stage, but lost only one game. Both Scotland and the West Indies have faced each other in the past. In 2022, George Munsey and Mark Watt guided Scotland to a 42-run win against the West Indies in Hobart. Nicholas Pooran will be sorely missed for the West Indies. He retired from international cricket last year, but in his absence, West Indies do have a strong, deep batting line-up. But their bowling line-up looks weak. Brandon McMullen will be key for Scotland. At the 2024 T20 World Cup, he gave Australia a huge scare in St Lucia, smashing 60 off 34 balls, including six sixes. In the warm-up game vs Namibia, he slammed 95 off 39 balls. Speaking ahead of the match, West Indies captain Shai Hope said, "The people back home, they're watching us, they're glued to the television sometimes [at] 3 or 4 o'clock in the morning. So whatever we try to do, we try to make sure we make them proud by putting in good performances." ...Read More

Nicholas Pooran will be sorely missed for the West Indies. He retired from international cricket last year, but in his absence, West Indies do have a strong, deep batting line-up. But their bowling line-up looks weak. Brandon McMullen will be key for Scotland. At the 2024 T20 World Cup, he gave Australia a huge scare in St Lucia, smashing 60 off 34 balls, including six sixes. In the warm-up game vs Namibia, he slammed 95 off 39 balls. Speaking ahead of the match, West Indies captain Shai Hope said, "The people back home, they're watching us, they're glued to the television sometimes [at] 3 or 4 o'clock in the morning. So whatever we try to do, we try to make sure we make them proud by putting in good performances."