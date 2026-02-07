SCO vs WI T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Scotland aim to make most of Bangladesh absence, open campaign vs West Indies
- 2 Mins agoGreaves to make way for Currie?
- 10 Mins agoFocus on Holder
- 17 Mins agoWI squad
- 27 Mins agoScotland squad
- 41 Mins agoHello and welcome everyone!
SCO vs WI T20 World Cup LIVE Score: West Indies open their 2026 T20 World Cup campaign against Scotland on Saturday. Scotland was formally invited to the tournament only two weeks ago and had a very short time to prepare. Scotland was added to the tournament after Bangladesh's refusal to participate. Scotland lost both their warm-up games against Afghanistan and Namibia in Bengaluru. But they are known to be a good team on their day. In 2021, they reached the Super 12s with a 100 per cent record, and in 2024 they were eliminated at the group stage, but lost only one game. Both Scotland and the West Indies have faced each other in the past. In 2022, George Munsey and Mark Watt guided Scotland to a 42-run win against the West Indies in Hobart....Read More
Nicholas Pooran will be sorely missed for the West Indies. He retired from international cricket last year, but in his absence, West Indies do have a strong, deep batting line-up. But their bowling line-up looks weak. Brandon McMullen will be key for Scotland. At the 2024 T20 World Cup, he gave Australia a huge scare in St Lucia, smashing 60 off 34 balls, including six sixes. In the warm-up game vs Namibia, he slammed 95 off 39 balls.
Speaking ahead of the match, West Indies captain Shai Hope said, "The people back home, they're watching us, they're glued to the television sometimes [at] 3 or 4 o'clock in the morning. So whatever we try to do, we try to make sure we make them proud by putting in good performances."
Scotland vs West Indies T20 World Cup Live Score: Scotland have a fully fit squad. Their batting line-up has good depth, but their bowling order wasn't good in the warm-ups. Greaves was expensive and could make way for Currie.
Scotland vs West Indies T20 World Cup Live Score: Holder was an unused player when West Indies won the T20 World Cup title a decade ago. Now he is their Test captain and also a regular mainstay in franchise cricket. He bagged a record-breaking 97 T20 wickets in 2025.
Scotland vs West Indies T20 World Cup Live Score: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Matthew Forde, Shamar Joseph, Shimron Hetmyer, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Jayden Seales
Scotland vs West Indies T20 World Cup Live Score: Michael Jones, Mark Watt, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross(w), Oliver Davidson, Brad Currie, Zainullah Ihsan, Brad Wheal, Safyaan Sharif, Michael Leask, George Munsey, Finlay McCreath, Chris Greaves
SCO vs WI T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of today's T20 World Cup match between Scotland and West Indies. The match will be held in Kolkata, so expected a packed Eden Gardens crowd!