IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'Second great Test innings in under two months': Sanjay Manjrekar picks his 'performance of the series'
Sanjay Manjrekar. (Sanjay Manjrekar/Instagram)
Sanjay Manjrekar. (Sanjay Manjrekar/Instagram)
cricket

'Second great Test innings in under two months': Sanjay Manjrekar picks his 'performance of the series'

  • India vs England: It was a knock that snatched the advantage away from England.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 04:21 PM IST

The India vs England Test series was filled with incredible individual performances. Joe Root's double century in the first Test in Chennai, R Ashwin's century in the second Test at the same venue, Rohit Sharma's innings of 161 on the turning Ahmedabad surface, followed by Axar Patel's five five-wicket-hauls. But the one performance that stands out above all for former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar is Rishabh Pant's century on Day 2 of the fourth Test.

Also Read | India vs England Test series: Team India report card

Pant's century changed the complexion of the game entirely. After England were bowled out for 205, it looked as if they would get away with a first innings lead when India were reduced to 146/6, but Pant's counter-attacking charge, coupled with a career-best 96 from Washington Sundar elevated India to 365, a total that in the end, proved good enough for the hosts.

"Has to be Rishabh Pant. And I remember saying at that time as well and maintaining that thought process that he's played a second great Test innings in under two months, so I've got to acknowledge that as the performance of the series," Manjrekar said on ESPNCricinfo.

Also Read | 'Sourav Ganguly would have been proud if it had come off his blade': Vaughan lauds Sundar's shot off Anderson

With the highest tally of 32 wickets, R Ashwin emerged as the Player of the Series and Manjrekar couldn't agree more with it. He picked up 3/146 and 6/61 even though India lost the first Test but followed it with a five-wicket-haul in the second Test and a match-winning century for India. He would grab a match-haul of seven wickets in the third Test and picked up his 400th Test wicket before capping off the series with yet another five-for, his 30th in Test matches.

"When you look at the wickets tally and no one had more wickets that R Ashwin. Just Ashwin's presence, being the leader of the pack, the job becomes doubly difficult. Plus, his batting in the series that crucial time he got a hundred. There were some other contenders, some batsmen so this was more a bowler-friendly series but in the end, you've got to go with Ashwin," Manjrekar explained.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england sanjay manjrekar rishabh pant
Close
Aaron Finch(AP)
Aaron Finch(AP)
cricket

World T20, Ashes loom for Australia after disappointing season

Reuters, Sydney
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:11 PM IST
Unlike the home test series loss to India around the New Year, there were mitigating circumstances to the 3-2 defeat at the hands of the Black Caps eight months out from the T20 World Cup in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kane Williamson, New Zealand captain. (Getty Images)
Kane Williamson, New Zealand captain. (Getty Images)
cricket

New Zealand under Williamson primed for two tilts at elusive world glory

PTI, Wellington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 04:51 PM IST
The Black Caps shuffled their batting order, showed faith in part-time bowlers, and displayed tactical flexibility to prevail 3-2 over Australia and make it five wins from as many home series this season.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanjay Manjrekar. (Sanjay Manjrekar/Instagram)
Sanjay Manjrekar. (Sanjay Manjrekar/Instagram)
cricket

'2nd great inning under 2 months': Manjrekar names 'performance of the series'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 04:21 PM IST
  • India vs England: It was a knock that snatched the advantage away from England.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan Cricket Board(Twitter)
Pakistan Cricket Board(Twitter)
cricket

PCB shuts offices after senior official tests positive for COVID-19

PTI, Karachi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 04:14 PM IST
The PCB decided to adopt a safety-first approach soon after the official tested positive and asked its employees to work from home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DC coach Ricky Ponting(Special arrangement)
DC coach Ricky Ponting(Special arrangement)
ipl

‘Hope Axar and Ashwin have some wickets left’: Ricky Ponting

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 04:15 PM IST
Delhi Capitals head coach and former Australian captain Ricky Ponting took to Twitter and expressed his excitement ahead of a fresh IPL season.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of former India batsman VVS Laxman.(Getty Images)
File image of former India batsman VVS Laxman.(Getty Images)
cricket

He wants to be the best & compete against the best: Laxman lauds Ashwin

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:08 PM IST
Ashwin was named the man of the series after the series ended with India beating England in three days to win the four-match series 2-1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Jofra Archer. (Getty Images)
File image of Jofra Archer. (Getty Images)
cricket

England head coach provides update on Jofra Archer's injury ahead of India T20Is

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:32 PM IST
  • The extent of the damage is unknown at the moment but Chris Silverwood, the England head coach, has informed that Jofra Archer’s injury is being looked into.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Team India coach Ravi Shastri addresses players ahead of net session in Chennai during the Test series against England.(Twitter/BCCI)
Team India coach Ravi Shastri addresses players ahead of net session in Chennai during the Test series against England.(Twitter/BCCI)
cricket

India vs England Test series - Team India report card

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:05 PM IST
  • Virat Kohli and his men crushed Joe Root's team to win the series 3-1 and also qualified for the final of the maiden World Test Championship. Here is a look at our report card of Team India in this series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Devdutt Padikkal.(Twitter)
Devdutt Padikkal.(Twitter)
cricket

Devdutt Padikkal continues run-spree, registers fourth consecutive century

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:23 PM IST
Padikkal registered his latest century against Kerala in the ongoing quarter-final 2 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Palam A ground in the national capital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harbhajan Singh: File Photo(Getty Images)
Harbhajan Singh: File Photo(Getty Images)
cricket

Harbhajan names India’s 2nd choice wicketkeeper after Rishabh Pant

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:02 PM IST
Harbhajan was of the opinion that Saha is a 'safe keeper and has very good hands’, adding that the Bengal cricketer has been with Team India for a long time now and is fitter than most of the youngsters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri.(Reuters)
File photo of Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri.(Reuters)
cricket

'Week later without knowing some rule comes and we go from number one to three'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:09 PM IST
Due to the changes, India went from first to second place despite winning three series. Australia overtook them with 2 series wins out 3. They were required to win series in Australia and against England to qualify for the final.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of former India batsman VVS Laxman.(Getty Images)
File image of former India batsman VVS Laxman.(Getty Images)
cricket

'Great addition': Laxman names player who can be 'match-winner' in T20Is

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:00 PM IST
Speaking on Star Sports' Game Plan, former India cricketer VVS Laxman said: "It is going to be a big series for him and his addition will strengthen the finishers in the Indian team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Women's T20 Champions Cup will be played in 2027 and 2031, announces ICC(Twitter)
Women's T20 Champions Cup will be played in 2027 and 2031, announces ICC(Twitter)
cricket

Women's T20 Champions Cup to be played in 2027 and 2031: ICC

ANI, Dubai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:56 AM IST
Two 50-over World Cups will be played in 2025 and 2029 while four T20 World Cups have been scheduled for 2024, 2026, 2028, and 2030.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former India captains Kapil Dev (L) and Sunil Gavaskar (R)(HT Collage)
Former India captains Kapil Dev (L) and Sunil Gavaskar (R)(HT Collage)
cricket

Gavaskar opens up on Kapil Dev being dropped from 1984 Kolkata Test

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:38 AM IST
The episode happened in 1984 when the all-rounder was dropped for the Kolkata Test against England. Back then, it was reported that Kapil was dropped for his poor performance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Michael Vaughan and Washington Sundar.(PTI/File)
Michael Vaughan and Washington Sundar.(PTI/File)
cricket

'He's not going to be at no. 8 for long': Vaughan's prediction for Sundar

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:47 PM IST
Vaughan said even former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly would have proud to have played a backfoot punch like Sundar did against Anderson.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP