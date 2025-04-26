Sehwag tells Rishabh Pant to copy his wild 2011 World Cup move to fix LSG batting slot: ‘You ask Dhoni or Tendulkar…’

Lucknow Super Giants will return to action on Sunday when they face Mumbai Indians in an important clash for the playoffs spot. After a slow start to IPL 2025, MI hit top gear over the past couple of weeks, registering four successive wins as they head into the clash with LSG at the Wankhede Stadium. The season has been inconsistent for the Super Giants, but they remain strong in contention for the playoffs, with five wins in nine matches. Dhruv Jurel (R) takes a catch to dismiss Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant (L) during the Indian Premier League (IPL)(AFP)

However, one of the major concerns for LSG is the form of their captain, Rishabh Pant. The wicketkeeper-batter has only one half-century to his name in the season so far, and his poor run with the bat saw LSG send Pant at no.7 in their last match against Chennai Super Kings. The move drew criticism from experts and fans alike, and even Pant seemed displeased in the dugout as he played the waiting game to bat; the captain arrived at the crease with just two deliveries remaining in the innings, and was dismissed without adding to the total.

Ahead of the side's clash against MI, Sehwag spoke in detail about the concerns surrounding Pant and his batting position, and urged the youngster to take notes from his own experience during the 2011 World Cup. The former opener revealed how he declared to the entire Indian team that he would reserve one of the two DRS for himself when the side bats.

“A captain should decide what position he wants to play. In the 2011 World Cup, I told everyone the first DRS is mine, whether I'm out or not. The rest of the team can divide the remaining one. That was it,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

“I knew I could win the match if I played for long. This is a fact. You can ask Gary Kirsten, MS Dhoni or Sachin Tendulkar. The ball hit my pad, and I signalled for DRS straightaway (in the final). Even they (the teammates) knew that I could win the match the way I play. Rishabh Pant needs to do the same. He needs to tell them he can win matches for LSG if he plays at the right spot,” said Sehwag further.

No.4 best for Pant

Sehwag said that Pant should return to no.4 for LSG, stating that there is no need to change the top-3 combination.

“I think no.4 is good for him. When you're not scoring runs, management forces you to come down. They trust the in-form players, which is why he came to bat at no.7. When your top-3 is playing till 12-13 overs, you try to maximise your in-form players. That could be the reason,” said Sehwag.