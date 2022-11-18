Selfishly as a captain, I'd love him to…": Pat Cummins on Camron Green's IPL prospects

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green is being predicted as a hot cake for the upcoming Indian Premier League(IPL) auction. Cricket experts feel that the right handed batter will be highly sought out by the IPL franchises for his power-hitting and all-round abilities. The 23-year old has done exceedingly well for his national team and had first grabbed quite a few eyeballs during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India in 2021.

Already, Green's name is doing the rounds alongside star England all-rounder Ben Stokes. Amidst the clamour over his probable partcipation in the IPL, Australia captain Pat Cummins has said that he would want Green to focus all his energy for the national team but Cummins won't be stopping the all-rounder from playing in the IPL, if he chooses to do so.

ALSO READ: Shahid Afridi lashes out at Akhtar's 'Shaheen could've used pain-killers for T20 WC final' statement with blunt remark

"Yeah, potentially (Green will enter his name in the IPL auction). We’ll wait and see, I think the auction is a little while away," Cummins told SEN Radio.

“Selfishly as a captain, I’d love for him to save all of his energy for Australia. But how can you tell someone to say no to that kind of opportunity?” Cummins added.

Green was sensational during Australia's tour of India this year before the T20 World Cup. He had emerged as the highest run scorer in the three match T20I series, amassing 118 runs at an incredible strike rate of 214.55. The all-rounder had also picked one wicket in the series.

In the first ODI between arch-rivals England and Australia, England captain Jos Buttler had sledged Green with a reference to the upcoming IPL auction. While spinner Liam Dawson was bowling to Green, Buttler teased from behind the stumps " Big auction coming up, Daws!".

The IPL 2023 Auction is scheduled to take place on December 23 in Kochi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON