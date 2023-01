Senior Women's One Day Trophy: Jagravi's 7/14 guides Mumbai to comfortable win over Assam

Jagravi Pawar took seven for 14 to set up Mumbai's comfortable eight-wicket win over Assam in their Group C match of the Senior Women's One Day Trophy in Nagpur on Thursday.

Jargavi's effort enabled Mumbai to skittle out Assam for 133 before they chased the target in 22.2 overs thanks to quick knocks of Humairaa Kaazi (55*, 30b; 8x4, 1x6) and Sanika Chalke (44, 48b; 8x4). It was Mumbai's second victory on the trot.

Brief scores: Assam 133 in 33.5 overs (Uma Chetry 50; Jagravi Pawar 7/14) lost to Mumbai 134/2 in 22.2 overs (Humairaa Kaazi 55*, Sanika Chalke 44) by eight wickets.

Times Shield: Repro India, Nirlon SC, Route Mobile & Teleperformance in semis

Saksham Parashar's (158*, 238b; 21x4, 3x6) unbeaten century went in vain as DTDC Express Limited failed to overhaul Repro India's first innings total during their quarter-final of Times Shield B Division on Thursday.

Right-arm medium pacer Sumit Markali took five for 66 as Repro India, who had posted 374 in their first innings, bowled out DTDC for 305.

In the semi-finals, Repro India Ltd will meet Nirlon Sports Club while Route Mobile Ltd will clash with Teleperformance DIBS.

Brief scores: Repro India Ltd 374 beat DTDC Express Ltd 305 in 78 overs (Saksham Parashar 158*, Omkar Ghule 50; Sumit Markali 5/66) on first innings lead; Route Mobile Ltd 363 beat Western Railway Sports Association 'B' 199 in 69.1 overs (Ankur Mohite 50, Nikunj Mohite 54; Asif Shaikh 3/51, Hitesh Parmar 3/56, Ravindra Solanki 2/57) on first innings lead; Nirlon Sports Club 311 beat CGST & CEX, Mumbai Zone 223 in 54.3 overs (Rohan Marwaha 83, Tushar Srivastav 53, Pragya Bhati 44; Nipun Panchal 6/53, Hemant Buchade 3/76) on first innings lead; Teleperformance DIBS 396 & 145/3 in 24 overs (Karan Shah 60, Kathan Patel 48; Arvind Patel 3/28) beat Dr. Balabhai Nanavati Hospital 141 on first innings lead

MFA League: Karnatak SA, Atlanta FC register thumping wins

Pratham Ghatnur scored four goals as Karnatak Sporting Association thumped DK Pharma SC 6-1 in an Elite Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League at the Neville D’Souza ground in Bandra on Thursday.

Results: Elite Div: Atlanta FC 7 (Arif Shaikh 2, Abhijit Tawhare 2, Himanshu Patil, Nishant Shetty, Tanmay Dayanand) beat Sellebrity FC 0; Karnatak SA 6 (Pratham Ghatnur 4, Sanchit Singh, Mohammed Zaid) beat DK Pharma SC 1 (Eugene Nimako).

Maharashtra players dominate in junior squash

Players from Maharashtra had good outings on the opening day of the inaugural all-India Willingdon JSW Junior Open squash tournament on Thursday. In a match between two players from the state, Vidan Gupta recovered from a two-game deficit to beat Mihir Shah 9-11, 10-12, 11-3, 11-1, 12-10 in a close boys U-13 contest.

Local girl Ankita Dubey got the better of her statemate Shreya Arora 11-2, 11-3, 11-1 to move into the pre-quarter-finals of the girls U-15.

Results: Girls' U-15 (round of 32): Anika Dubey (MAH) bt Shreya Arora (MAH) 11-2, 11-3, 11-1; Chhavi Saran (RAJ) bt Siyona Gupta (MAH) 11-0, 11-1,11-1; Aelina Shah (MAH) bt Asha Nirguda (MAH) 11-0, 11-1, 11-3; Sania Monteiro (MAH) bt Bhuvi Gadodia 11-6, 11-4, 11-2; Girls' U-13 (round of 32): Kimaayra Jain (MAH) bt Aaravi Raina (MAH) 11-1, 11-7, 13-15, 11-9; Deepshika Thorat (KAT) bt Simonny Shah (MAH) 11-1, 11-3, 11-0; Myra Jhawar (MAH) bt Naisha Singhi (MAH) 11-0, 11-4, 11-7; Raayisha Naik (MAH) bt Dhriti Sharma (MAH) 11-8, 11-4, 11-5; Jai Lende (MAH) bt Tejomayee Nikam (MAH) 11-2, 11-2, 11-0; Girls' U-11 (round of 32): Aashi Shah (MAH) bt Sanaya Gajria (MAH) 11-1, 11-4, 11-1; Aeva Parekh (MAH) bt Bhagyashree Dore (MAH) 11-4, 11-2, 11-0; Sarika Balu Vir (MAH) bt Rishima Mahurkar (MH) 11-2, 11-1, 11-1; Sudhanjali Yadav (MAH) bt Shanaya Parasrampuria (MAH) 11-5, 11-1, 11-3; Devki Anand (MAH) bt Naisha Naik (MAH) 11-1, 11-3, 11-1; Boys' U-13 (round of 64): Vidan Gupta (MAH) bt Prabir Shah (MAH) 9-11, 10- 12, 11-3, 11-1, 12-10; Soham Shah (MAH) bt Yadnyawalkya Kannao (MAH) 11-6, 11-6, 11-7; Narun Malhotra (MAH) bt Vansh Gandhi (MAH) 12-10, 11-6, 11-4; Yuvansh Jalan (MAH) bt Nikhil Jaspal (MH) 11-9, 11-13, 5-11, 7-11, 11-5; Boys' U-11 (round of 64): Advait Kejriwal (MAH) bt Vivaan Makhija (MAH) 11-6, 11-3, 11-6; Siddharth Mamania (MAH) bt Rohan Daravada (MAH) 11-4, 11-2, 11-3; Nirvaan Parikh (MAH) bt Mikhail Mehta (MAH) 8-11, 14-12, 11-7, 7-11, 11-6; Rupesh Daravada (MAH) bt Aadit Oswal (MAH) 11-5, 13-11 11-0; Vivek Shinde (MAH) bt Veer Vohra (MAH) 11-1, 11-3, 11-1; Rishabh Shyam (MAH) bt Agastya Jain (MAH) 11-8, 6-11, 6-11,11-6, 11-3.

CCI Snooker Classic: Bajaj, Dossa score easy victories

Krish Bajaj defeated Naveen Chore 3-0 (59-49, 62-48, 61-40) in the second round qualifying match of the CCI Snooker Classic.

Earlier, seasoned cueist Nishant Dossa also enjoyed an easy outing as he defeated Akshay Gogri 3-1 (54-35, 75-28, 35-65, 54-16).

Results: Priyank Jaiswal bt Nikhil Saigal 3-0 (62-28, 67-11, 74-35); Nishant Dossa bt Akshay Gogri 3-1 (54-35, 75-28, 35-65, 54-16); Krish Bajaj bt Naveen Chore 3-0 (59-49,62-48,61-40); Saqlain Mushtaq bt Changdeo Panchrane 3-1 (39-77, 64-2, 62-16, 52-11); Rovin D'Souza bt Aamer Ansari 3-1 (63-15, 26-63, 60-13, 62-18); Sagar Desai bt Cheatan Mulani 3-1 (60-46, 48-39, 33-66, 36-35); Waseem Ahmed bt Kaizad Fitter 3-1 (27-69, 51-32, 60-19, 55-35); P. Hemant Kumar bt Himanshu Badlani 3-0 (76-56, 71-41, 70(50)-25); Sumit Saldurkar bt Liyakat Shaikh 3-2 (72-16, 51-64, 23-71, 72-11, 51-38); Aditya Shandilya bt Sunil Jain 3-2 (49-37, 35-54, 15-61, 61-38, 63-31); Aashit Pandya bt Raj Rana 3-1 (47-23, 62-31, 19-30, 85-50); Jaison Malhotra bt Manoj Nandhwani 3-0 (57-16, 69-47, 68-28); R. Santosh bt G Prabhu 3-0 (77-7, 62-30, 66-21).

45th Bombay YMCA State-Level Annual Athletic Meet results (all finals): Girls’ under-16 long jump: Swanandi Sawant (Somaiya SA) 5.02m, Sarah Rane (Shree Samarath Vayam Mandir) 4.83m, Shanvi Mehta (Children Academy) 4.78m; Girls’ under-14 long jump: Mihika Surve (Shishyakul SC) 5.10m, Shravni Ghude (Track And Field Masters) 4.83m, Ada Pathan (Vasant Vihar HS) 4.78m; Boys’ under-14 long jump: 1. Pratik Koli (Fr. Agnel Gymkhana) 5.52m, Abhigyan Nikam (Vasant Vihar HS) 5.38m, Rikav Gala (Children Academy) 5.32m; Women 800m: Nidhi Singh (TMCPY) 56.84s, Akanksha Gavade (TMCPY) 1.00.77s, Rishika Shetty (VPM Sports Club) 1.02.61s.

MCC Talent Search U-14 League: Second win for Oxford CA

Oxford Cricket Academy beat Ashirwad CC by seven wickets to record their second successive win in the JSF MCC Talent Search under-14 cricket league at the Oval Maidan on Thursday.

Brief scores: Ashirwad CC 48 (Vedant Dhuri 3/2, Siddhant Jadhav 2/2, Vedhas Bamane 2/6) lost to Oxford 49/3 by seven wickets; Ashirwad CC 211 (Ved Pandey 53, Neel Teli 45, Saif Ali 27; Utkarsh Upadhyay 3/25, Das Gupta 3/40, Vijay 2/32) bt MCC ‘A’ 198/5 (Shreyas Phapale 68, Prabhat Pandey 67) by 13 runs.