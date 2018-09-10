September 10, 2004: When USA made their Champions Trophy debut

The United States of America cricket team were thrashed by a massive margin of 210 runs by New Zealand in their first ever champions trophy appearance, on this day, 14 years ago.

After put to bat, the Kiwis posted a huge score of 347/4 in their alloted 50 overs against the minnows at the Oval in London.

Nathan Astle was the star of the show for New Zealand as he struck a majestic 145* (151 balls) against a USA side, which had ten debutants in their line-up.

Astle’s innings included 13 boundaries and six huge maximums, as he batted for entirety of the innings. Scott Styris (75 off 78) and Craig McMillan (64 off 27) chipped in with respective fifties to take New Zealand’s score past the 300-run mark.

Chasing the target, USA were never really in the game as pacer Jacob Oram wrecked their batting line-up, ending the match with figures of 5/36. Daniel Vettori scalped three wickets as USA were dismissed for just 137 in 42.4 overs.

Till date, USA have featured in just two ODIs, losing both the matches against New Zealand and Australia respectively at the 2004 edition of the Champions Trophy.

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 11:00 IST