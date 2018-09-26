September 26 1995: Sri Lanka win first overseas Test series by beating Pakistan

Test cricket is considered the ultimate challenge for any team and it gets tougher when you play in conditions that are alien. While winning a match away from home is tough, winning a series is almost considered improbable.

On this day in 1995, Sri Lanka beat Pakistan in Sialkot to win their first series away from home, some 13 years after they were awarded Test status.

Batting first, Sri Lanka scored 232 in the first innings with Kumar Dharmasena top-scoring with an unbeaten 62 and Aaqib Javed was Pakistan’s best bowler picking up three wickets.

Pakistan failed to build on their good bowling performance and were bowled out for 214, conceding a lead of 18. Muttiah Muralitharan was the wrecker-in-chief with four wickets.

Sri Lanka really piled on the pressure on Pakistan in the second innings, declaring after reaching a score of 338/9. Skipper Arjuna Ranatunga was the top-scorer with 87.

Pakistan were given a rather improbable target of 357 to win and once they were reduced to 15/5, the target became impossible. Moin Khan fought valiantly scoring 117, but Pakistan were bowled out for 212 — losing the match by 144 runs.

This was Pakistan’s first home series loss since the 1980-81 season and only the fourth instance back then of a side winning a three-match series after losing the first match.

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 13:36 IST