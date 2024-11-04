Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Series win over India eclipses my perfect 10, says NZ spinner Patel

Reuters |
Nov 04, 2024 12:00 PM IST

CRICKET-TEST-IND-NZL/:Cricket-Series win over India eclipses my perfect 10, says NZ spinner Patel

Nov 4 - Ajaz Patel said helping New Zealand wrap up a 3-0 series sweep in India on Sunday was even more special than his spectacular outing at the Wankhede Stadium three years ago when the Mumbai-born spinner picked up 10 wickets in one innings.

Series win over India eclipses my perfect 10, says NZ spinner Patel
Series win over India eclipses my perfect 10, says NZ spinner Patel

Patel took 5-103 in the first innings of the third and final test and 6-57 in the second as the Black Caps sealed a 25-run win on Sunday to become the first team to blank India in a home series featuring three or more tests.

The 36-year-old said his incredible figures in the 2021 test were tarnished by the fact New Zealand lost the match heavily.

"It's certainly sweeter. I can say that for sure," Patel told New Zealand media. "Coming here last time and having that achievement, but at the same time getting a hiding, didn't make it feel that special.

"This time around, bowling the team to a special test win and a 3-0 sweep in India is pretty epic and pretty crazy."

Patel's 11-wicket haul made him the most successful visiting bowler at a single Indian ground with 25 wickets. He had claimed 10-119 and 4-106 in New Zealand's 372-run defeat against the hosts in 2021.

"Every time I come back to Mumbai, it just feels like home," added Patel.

"You get that vibe from a place. It's the same when I get back to New Zealand and to Auckland for the first time after a while. You get that special feeling and feel more comfortable."

Teammate Mitchell Santner had a match haul of 13 wickets in the second test in Pune as New Zealand's spinners beat India at their own game.

"It was about challenging some of the best players in the world in their home conditions. I don't think any of us took a backward step," Patel said.

"That's the biggest thing about this series. It's been a collective effort with different guys stepping up at different times, especially in clutch moments when the team needed it."

New Zealand next host England in three tests starting later this month.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //