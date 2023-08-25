Shadab Khan's debatable run-out, Naseem Shah's last-ball act as Pakistan-Afghanistan dish out crazy thriller

The second ODI between Afghanistan and Pakistan saw a thrilling finish in Hambantota, as Naseem Shah rekindled the memories of last year's Asia Cup with a stunning finish to steer his side to a one-wicket win. Naseem smashed a four on the penultimate delivery of the match with the side requiring three more to win, and burst into insane celebrations as Pakistan secured a series win. The celebrations were further fuelled by the fact that Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan was ran out at the non-striker's end – a dismissal considered taboo despite being legalised by the Marylebone Cricket Club last year.

Fazalhaq Farooqi runs Shadab Khan out at non-striker's end; Naseem Shah celebrates after smashing winning runs vs Afghanistan(Twitter)

The crucial dismissal unfolded in the last over of the match, as Naseem Shah readied himself to face Fazalhaq Farooqi. Shadab Khan, who had been impressively batting on 48, appeared eager to rotate the strike and began moving forward even before the ball was bowled. Seizing the opportunity, the Afghan pacer exhibited remarkable alertness, dislodging the bails swiftly and erupting into jubilant celebrations. The umpires promptly adjudged Shadab out, triggering frustration for the all-rounder and the Pakistan team.

Watch: Naseem Shah run-out at the non-striker's end by Fazalhaq Farooqi

However, Naseem remained undeterred and with 11 needed off six deliveries, the Pakistan batter began with a four. He handed the strike to no.11 Haris Rauf on the third ball, who promptly took a three and returned the favour. Naseem, then, smashed a four on the fifth delivery of the final over to secure a brilliant win for Pakistan.

Naseem found a thick outside edge off the penultimate ball as the ball travelled past wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz for a four.

Watch: Naseem Shah hits the winning runs off the last ball vs Afghanistan

The encounter in the second ODI was in sharp contrast to the series opener, where Afghanistan was bundled for merely 59 in a 202-run chase. Gurbaz was the star of the Afghanistan's batting innings in the second match at Hambantota, as he registered the highest score by a wicketkeeper-batter against Pakistan in an ODI (151). This was Gurbaz's fifth century in merely 23 ODI innings, as he surpassed Babar Azam to become the third-fastest batter in cricket history to reach the feat (only behind Imam-ul-Haq and Quinton de Kock – both 19 innings).

The final ODI of the series takes place in Colombo on Friday, following which both sides will take part in the Asia Cup. While Pakistan begin their campaign against Nepal before facing arch-rivals India in Group A, Afghanistan are placed alongside Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the other group.

