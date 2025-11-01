Shafali Verma or Harleen Deol: Who should be ideal partner for Smriti Mandhana in Women’s World Cup Final vs SA?

Harmanpreet Kaur and the Indian team management face a dilemma as they get set to take on South Africa in the final of the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025. The injury of Pratika Rawal saw Shafali Verma in the semi-final against Australia; however, the explosive opener failed to impress. With a World Cup trophy on the line, India would need a solid foundation from their openers, and with Verma not clicking in her first go, the management could opt to look for someone else. India need to choose between Harleen Deol and Shafali Verma to open with Smriti Mandhana in the final against South Africa.(PTI/AFP)

Besides Verma, the one other option that India could look at is Harleen Deol. But, who should India back, what should be India’s strategy in the summit clash? Let us have a look at what the ideal course for the Women in Blue should be.

Shafali Verma

Pros of opening with Shafali Verma

The right-handed batter is naturally aggressive and looks to dominate the bowlers from the first ball of her innings. If Shafali gets set and starts finding rhythm, she could set the tone for the Indian team. She has the ability to clear the field and maximise the field restrictions of the power play. Her presence in the crease can result in India scoring 85-90 runs in the first 10 overs and moving towards a formidable total.

Cons of opening with Shafali Verma

While Shafali Verma can be destructive with the bat, it is her consistency that is a huge concern. Even in the semifinal against Australia, Verma made an explosive start with a couple of boundaries, but then fell while playing one shot too much. In ODIs, Verm averages 22.55, a proof of her inconsistency.

India would be hunting a solid foundation, whether they are batting first or second in the final. While Verma promises an explosive start, her presence comes with the risk of losing an early wicket and putting pressure on the middle-order.

Why India should back Harleen Deol

Smriti Mandhana has shown tremendous form in the tournament. The left-hand batter can score at a fair clip from one end. With Mandhana flowing, India would need someone who provides solidity at the other end. Harleen Deol could be that exact profile.

The right-handed batter has the patience of building an innings while rotating the strike and hitting the occasional boundaries. Harleen played an important knock against Sri Lanka when the team was under pressure. She could be the perfect complement for Mandhana as an opening partner and play a crucial role in laying the foundation for a tough chase or formidable total.