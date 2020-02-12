e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / Shafali Verma receives words of appreciation from idol Sachin Tendulkar

Shafali Verma receives words of appreciation from idol Sachin Tendulkar

Shafali, who was a part of the Indian team for the women’s T20 tri-series, met Tendulkar here and posted a picture with him on her Twitter handle.

cricket Updated: Feb 12, 2020 22:20 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Melbourne
Shafali Verma (L) with Sachin Tendulkar.
Shafali Verma (L) with Sachin Tendulkar.(Twitter)
         

India opener Shafali Verma made it a point to watch her idol Sachin Tendulkar play in his last Ranji match at Lahli more than six years ago and the 16-year-old has now got the the appreciation from the cricket icon himself for being there at his farewell domestic match.

Replying to Shafali’s, Tendulkar wrote: “It was nice meeting you too, Shafali. Hearing from you on how you had travelled all the way to Lahli to see my last Ranji Game & now seeing you play for India is amazing.

“Keep chasing your dreams because dreams do come true. Enjoy the game and always give your best,” he said in the tweet.

Tendulkar last played his Ranji match at Lahli, turning out for Mumbai against Haryana in October 2013.

Shafali, who was a part of the Indian team for the women’s T20 tri-series, met Tendulkar here and posted a picture with him on her Twitter handle. Tendulkar was here for the Bushfire charity match on Sunday. “The reason I took up this game was because of Sachin sir. My whole family has not just idolised but literally worshipped him. Today is a special day for me that I got to meet my childhood hero. It was a dream come true for me,” she said.

Tendulkar also said he felt good to wield the willow once again on a cricket pitch when he went out to bat during the charity match to raise funds for the Australian Bushfire victims.

Tendulkar batted for one over during the innings break of the charity match as he faced Australia women’s team all-rounder Ellyse Perry.

Tendulkar had accepted Perry’s challenge via social media to face her during the charity match. The Indian legend was the coach of Ricky Ponting XI in the match.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
3 cr Indians travel abroad but only 1.5 cr pay income tax, says PM Modi
3 cr Indians travel abroad but only 1.5 cr pay income tax, says PM Modi
Donald Trump looks forward to seeing ‘millions’ at his Gujarat rally
Donald Trump looks forward to seeing ‘millions’ at his Gujarat rally
2 Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japanese coast
2 Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japanese coast
End the protest at Shaheen Bagh | HT Editorial
End the protest at Shaheen Bagh | HT Editorial
Wendell Rodricks dies, Sona Mohapatra leads Bollywood in paying tribute
Wendell Rodricks dies, Sona Mohapatra leads Bollywood in paying tribute
Should get his chance: Harbhajan names Mayank’s opening partner in NZ Tests
Should get his chance: Harbhajan names Mayank’s opening partner in NZ Tests
Delhi Capitals co-owner questions India’s selection policy on Ashwin, Pant
Delhi Capitals co-owner questions India’s selection policy on Ashwin, Pant
Samsung Galaxy S20 phones launched: Here’s what’s new
Samsung Galaxy S20 phones launched: Here’s what’s new
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalIndia vs New ZealandDelhi Assembly Election 2020Virat KohliOmar AbdullahCoronavirusValentine’s Day 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news