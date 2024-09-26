Before the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 kicks off, Shafali Verma, a star of the Indian women's cricket team, expressed her admiration for men's team captain Rohit Sharma, particularly for his approach to batting during the powerplay. Shafali Verma wants to emulate Rohit Sharma in Women's T20 World Cup(BCCI- X)

The Indian women's team embarked on their journey to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday as they gear up for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, which begins on October 3.

Across her career, Shafali has played five Tests and batted in 10 innings, amassing 567 runs at an impressive average of 63.00 and a strike rate just over 74. Her record includes one century and three half-centuries, with her highest score being 205.

In the ODI format, she has taken part in 26 matches, scoring 588 runs at an average of 23.52. Her achievements in ODIs include four fifties, with her top score being an unbeaten 71.

Since making her debut in the T20I format in 2019, Shafali has played 81 matches, scoring 1,948 runs at an average of 25.63 and maintaining a strike rate of over 130. She has hit 10 fifties in this format, with her highest score being 81.

Speaking exclusively with Star Sports, Shafali Verma praised Rohit Sharma for the way he utilises the powerplay.

"I would choose India's Rohit Sharma because the way he utilizes the Powerplay is memorable to watch. Even in the World Cup, there are 2-3 innings I can recall. I always feel good watching how he makes the most of the Powerplay," Shafali was quoted in a release from Star Sports as saying.

In 159 T20Is, Rohit Sharma scored 4231 runs at a strike rate of 140.89. After winning the T20 World Cup, the 37-year-old retired from the shortest-format.

In ODIs, Rohit played 265 matches, where he scored 10866 runs at a strike rate of 92.43.

Can India win their maiden World Cup?

In the last edition of the T20 World Cup in 2022, India again came close to making history, storming into the semi-finals. However, Australia proved to be a stumbling block once again in the final four.

In the lead-up to the T20 World Cup, India has had mixed results. They lost the T20I series against Australia and England earlier this year, but Harmanpreet's side bounced back with two consecutive series wins against Bangladesh.

In July, India's T20I series against South Africa ended in a draw. In the Asia Cup 2024, India lost the final to Sri Lanka, who remained unbeaten throughout the tournament.

India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against New Zealand on October 4 at Dubai International Stadium. Before the tournament, India will play warm-up matches against the West Indies and South Africa.

In the T20 World Cup last year, Australia defeated South Africa at home by 19 runs to win their sixth title. Meanwhile, India made it to the semifinals, losing to the Aussies by five runs.