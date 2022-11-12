Home / Cricket / Shah heads finance panel, BCCI regaining influence at ICC

Shah heads finance panel, BCCI regaining influence at ICC

cricket
Published on Nov 12, 2022 11:46 PM IST

BCCI backed Greg Barclay retains ICC Chair, Jay Shah to head the world body’s influential finance committee

Jay Shah will head the Financial and Commercial Affairs Committee.(REUTERS)
Jay Shah will head the Financial and Commercial Affairs Committee.(REUTERS)
ByRasesh Mandani

In the fourth year after elected office-bearers took charge at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from the court appointed Committee of Administrators (COA), the Indian board has regained lost ground in matters of governance at the world body. At the International Cricket Council (ICC) AGM in Melbourne, BCCI-backed Greg Barclay retained his post as ICC chairman and it was decided that BCCI secretary Jay Shah will head the Financial and Commercial Affairs Committee (F&CA).

Shah, the new BCCI representative at the ICC board replacing ex-president Sourav Ganguly, has been fronting financial and administrative decisions from his previous tenure.

Also Read | India to have an entirely different support staff in New Zealand tour

While it was a hard-fought win for New Zealand’s Barclay to beat Imran Khwaja two years back, he was elected unopposed on Saturday, given that he had the backing of BCCI. Zimbabwe’s Tavengwa Mukuhlani dropped out.

Barclay has been receptive to India’s idea of an expanded IPL window, which allowed BCCI to secure a whopping 48,390 crore media rights deal recently.

Shah heading the finance committee holds significance as the panel decides the revenue distribution formula among member boards and budget allocation for ICC events. Also, with BCCI locked in discussions with the union finance ministry over relaxing tax rules for ICC events in India, an Indian in charge at the ICC committee would allow for more leeway.

On the revenue front, as per the previous model, BCCI got a share of $ 405mn when ICC’s media rights income was $2 billion for 8 years. Since then the ICC media rights value has risen to $3 billion for four years from the Indian market alone, with other territories to follow. Whether BCCI chooses to push for a greater share from ICC–a major chunk of BCCI’s earnings come from IPL and India cricket media rights–remains to be seen.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with updates on the T20 World Cup. Also get T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Points Tableand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Rasesh Mandani

    Rasesh Mandani loves a straight drive. He has been covering cricket, the governance and business side of sport for close to two decades. He writes and video blogs for HT.

Topics
icc bcci
icc bcci

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out