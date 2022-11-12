Shah heads finance panel, BCCI regaining influence at ICC

In the fourth year after elected office-bearers took charge at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from the court appointed Committee of Administrators (COA), the Indian board has regained lost ground in matters of governance at the world body. At the International Cricket Council (ICC) AGM in Melbourne, BCCI-backed Greg Barclay retained his post as ICC chairman and it was decided that BCCI secretary Jay Shah will head the Financial and Commercial Affairs Committee (F&CA).

Shah, the new BCCI representative at the ICC board replacing ex-president Sourav Ganguly, has been fronting financial and administrative decisions from his previous tenure.

While it was a hard-fought win for New Zealand’s Barclay to beat Imran Khwaja two years back, he was elected unopposed on Saturday, given that he had the backing of BCCI. Zimbabwe’s Tavengwa Mukuhlani dropped out.

Barclay has been receptive to India’s idea of an expanded IPL window, which allowed BCCI to secure a whopping ₹48,390 crore media rights deal recently.

Shah heading the finance committee holds significance as the panel decides the revenue distribution formula among member boards and budget allocation for ICC events. Also, with BCCI locked in discussions with the union finance ministry over relaxing tax rules for ICC events in India, an Indian in charge at the ICC committee would allow for more leeway.

On the revenue front, as per the previous model, BCCI got a share of $ 405mn when ICC’s media rights income was $2 billion for 8 years. Since then the ICC media rights value has risen to $3 billion for four years from the Indian market alone, with other territories to follow. Whether BCCI chooses to push for a greater share from ICC–a major chunk of BCCI’s earnings come from IPL and India cricket media rights–remains to be seen.

