Shah Rukh Khan's epic three-word reply to fan's 'how do you feel when Dhoni bats vs KKR' question makes Twitter go crazy

Team India's former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni might not be an active international cricketer now, but he continues to be one of Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) most important player in the Indian Premier League. Dhoni had produced a number of key outings for the CSK in the previous edition of the league; he had left his captaincy role for Ravindra Jadeja before the start of the season, but took over the reins again mid-way through the season.

And it seems the fear of Dhoni isn't limited to those on the field. On Saturday, Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan also admitted that he gets “nervous” when Dhoni comes to bat against the Kolkata Knight Riders, the IPL franchise co-owned by the actor.

“How do you feel when MS Dhoni comes to bat against KKR #AskSRK,” a fan asked Shah Rukh. The actor, in turn, had a three-word response – “Ha ha nervous.”

Ha ha nervous https://t.co/HOpPh2DBjF — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings are one of the most successful franchises in the Indian Premier League, having lifted the title on four occasions. The Super Kings last lifted the title in the 2021 edition, beating the Knight Riders in the final. The side lifted its first title in 2010 – also under Dhoni's captaincy – and defended it the next year as well.

After the franchise faced a two-year suspension, the Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings made a magnificent return to the league, lifting the trophy in the 2018 edition.

Dhoni is set to return for the 2023 season of the tournament, where he is expected to lead the side again.

Kolkata Knight Riders, meanwhile, are led by Shreyas Iyer and will be aiming at improving their performance from the 2022 season, where they finished seventh with six wins in 14 matches. The franchise will eye at strengthening its squad in the IPL auction, that takes place on December 23.

