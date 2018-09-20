Interview: Shahbaz Nadeem sends reminder to Indian selectors with world-record show in Vijay Hazare Trophy

It was meant to be another day in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, but Jharkhand spinner Shahbaz Nadeem ensured that this day will be etched in the mind of Indian cricket fans for a long time. Playing against Rajasthan in Chennai, Nadeem finished with figures of 8/10 to break a two-decade-old world record. The previous best bowling effort in a List A game was in the name of former India left-arm spinner Rahul Sanghvi, who achieved figures of 8/15 against Himachal Pradesh in a 1997-98 match.

Speaking to Hindustan Times after the record-breaking spell, Nadeem said that it always feels good when one breaks records, but it is important to keep doing well on a consistent basis. In fact, he goes on to add that at one point it almost felt that a 10-wicket haul was round the corner.

“I never thought that I will finish the day with the world-record when I came to the ground in the morning. You don’t think of breaking records like this. You come and try to put in your best and when the ball is coming out well, thinks just automatically fall into place. The rhythm was good and I just tried to bowl in the right areas. But the bigger job at hand is to keep bowling well consistently and help Jharkhand win the championship.

“At one point it actually felt like I might end up with 10 in the innings. I was told about the world-record only after I came out off the ground. I was more than happy that I contributed in Jharkhand winning the match. Anukul (Roy) picked the last two wickets and trust me I am not at all complaining,” he smiled.

Nadeem was in Dubai to help the Indians prepare for the ongoing Asia Cup and the spinner says that such call-ups help a lot when it comes to gaining in confidence. “It was a huge confidence booster because I got to spend time with some of the world-class performers in the Indian team. It helps when you bowl to them and realise where you can improve. Also, I got to spend time with MS Dhoni and Mahi bhai was once again very helpful when it came to discussing my bowling and the areas I need to work on,” he said.

Nadeem has done well for the state on a constant basis, but a national call-up has eluded him so far. Does that bother him? Nadeem likes to look at the positive side. “Yes, I haven’t got a national call-up yet, but I was called to bowl at the nets for the first time. Doesn’t that also mean that the selectors have taken note of your performance? I do not think about things that aren’t in my control. My job is to pick wickets and I will try and do that. The selectors have rewarded players who have done well in domestic cricket and I am sure my time will also come,” he said.

Turning slightly philosophical, Nadeem said that luck is an important factor in a sportsperson’s life and his time will also come. “Luck plays an important role in the life of a sportsperson. If you have it written, you will play for India, sooner than later. Thinking over what could be is a waste of time. If you look at it, there can only be 15/16 players in the squad and even if you look at this team, there must be a few youngsters in Jharkhand who are missing playing for the state team because others are doing well,” he signed off.

